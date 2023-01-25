Mother of missing Levi Davis says delays to the investigation have been ‘frustrating’

The mother of the missing X-Factor and former rugby player, Levi Davis, has said delays in the investigation have been “frustrating.”

Levi was last seen at The Old Irish pub in Barcelona on 29 October 2022. He has not been heard from since. There have been a few unconfirmed reports of sightings.

Levis, 24, was the first professional rugby player to identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community after coming out as bisexual in 2010. He is also known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X-Factor in 2019 and E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Levi Davis, the former rugby and X-Factor star is still missing in Spain (Image: BT Sport)

On Wednesday (25 January) Davis’ mum, Julie Davis, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to discuss the investigation.

As ITV’s Nick Dixon reported, the investigation has taken a “slow and frustrating” turn. Dixon also reported that Davis’ passport had been found at Barcelona’s port a week after he went missing.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls afterward, Julie said it had been a “very, very difficult” time.

“I’ve been trying to take one day at a time,” she added while discussing going back to work to attain a sense of “normality.”

Julie confirmed she hadn’t had contact with her son since he sent her videos as he travelled to and around Barcelona. He’d also phoned to ask for some money to stay in a hostel.

“That was pretty much the last phone call,” she said.

“It’s very frustrating”

Describing her ordeal as a “nightmare,” Julie revealed some of her thoughts before Levi had left for Spain.

“There’s always that mother’s instinct, just before he left there was a message that, I don’t know, maybe, you know powers up above that said to me: ‘give him a hug because you just don’t know if this is going to be your last.'”

Reid reached over to hold Julie’s hand before she assured her guest that it was encouraging how much people were doing to try and find Levi.

Julie recognised the efforts of Spanish police and private investigators but also mentioned where there could be more help.

“Where it’s been quite difficult is not having the information come through because of course there’s the language barrier. And having to go via the British Consulate, and then the feedback of news or updates is very slow.”

She confirmed she’d like the British Consulate to be doing more to help.

Julie also said delays in accessing CCTV footage from around Barcelona by Spanish police meant records had been deleted. “It’s very frustrating,” she said.

If you have any information about Davis’ whereabouts, email findlevidavis@gmail.com.

Watch the full interview below:

Attitude has approached the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for comment.