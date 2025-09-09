Home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights explained

Shabana Mahmood has been appointed the United Kingdom’s home secretary, following a cabinet reshuffle triggered by Angela Rayner’s resignation on 5 September.

The former deputy prime minister and housing secretary stepped down after failing to pay enough tax on her £800,000 flat in Hove.

Keir Starmer‘s new cabinet marks the first time a Muslim woman has held the role of Home Secretary taking over from Yvette Cooper.

It is the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary.



The first responsibility of government is the safety of its citizens.



Every day in this job, I will be devoted to that purpose. https://t.co/w3UxrNLb2p — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) September 5, 2025

Mahmood described the position on X as “the honour of my life”, emphasising that the safety of citizens is the government’s foremost responsibility.

Although her appointment represents a historic moment for representation in government, some members of the LGBTQ+ community have raised concerns over the 44-year-old’s record on LGBTQ+ issues, showing inconsistencies.

Shabana Mahmood questioned the age-appropriateness of LGBTQ+-inclusive lessons in primary schools

In 2019, she questioned the age-appropriateness of LGBTQ+-inclusive lessons in primary schools, prompting criticism from advocacy groups. Mahmood later clarified that she never opposed teaching same-sex relationships and condemned homophobic protests at a Birmingham school.

She said her goal was to ensure young children, particularly those from religious backgrounds, are introduced to these conversations sensitively. She also voted in favour of same-sex marriage in 2013.

More recently, as Labour’s previous shadow justice secretary, Mahmood defended the right of gender-critical groups to express their views, including the belief that biological sex is immutable.

She described the trans rights debate and JK Rowling as “toxic”

Speaking to lawyers at Gray’s Inn, in central London when Labour took government in 2023, she described the public debate around trans rights and figures such as JK Rowling as “toxic.” At the same time, she emphasised that legal protections must be upheld for all communities.

BBC News reports that her appointment signals the government’s focus on illegal immigration and asylum as a major priority.

I am clear: foreign criminals must be deported, never to return. pic.twitter.com/gPXAatwek8 — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) August 10, 2025

One Labour MP told the publication that Mahmood’s stance on asylum seekers is almost aligned with Conservative policies, saying, “She’s really right-wing on this stuff.”

In a post on X in August, she wrote: “I am clear: foreign criminals must be deported, never to return.”

Labour’s new Home Secretary comes under pressure to defend LGBTQ+ rights after predecessor Suella Braverman made several anti-LGBTQ remarks under Rishi Sunak.

Mahmood’s stance on LGBTQ+ identities are unclear.