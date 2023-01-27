Sandi Toksvig asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to ‘come out as a gay ally’

The comedian Sandi Toksvig has said she asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to “come out as a gay ally.”

In a video posted to her Twitter on Thursday (26 January) Toksvig confirmed she had met the Archbishop for a “calm and considered conversation,” the day before.

It follows the announcement last week that the Church of England would not allow gay marriage in its churches. It will bless same-sex couples.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, welcomed the announcement. However, he said he would not carry blessings out due to his “pastoral relationship for the whole communion.”

“It’s not ok”

In her video, the former Great British Bake Off contestant explained she had met with the Archbishop after he reaffirmed a 1998 declaration last year that gay sex is a sin.

“Given the state of the world, I felt all the many bishops might have better things to talk about,” Toksvig said.

But she continued saying that it was clear from her meeting that the “Church of England and the society it purports to represent are not remotely in step.”

The QI host relayed that the Archbishop had conceded any progress on the issue would be “glacial.”

She told the Archbishop that “it’s not ok,” that the rights of LGBTQ people are being pushed back in favour of holding together different factions of the Anglican community.

As the Actress said to the Bishop… #comeoutforlove pic.twitter.com/fIFJkGVZzr — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) January 26, 2023

She then said she asked the Archbishop if he would “come out as a gay ally,” and “for love”.

“Not the current Orwellian position,” she added, “where it would seem we are all created equal, but some are more equal than others.

“I hope that will happen, but I do not intend to wait upon the church.”

“Come out for love”

Toksvig announced she’d be reaching out to the LGBTQ community and allies to see what could be done.

Calling the Church’s current position “untenable,” she closed by encouraging everyone to “come out for love.”

Last Tuesday (17th January) bishops met after five years of consultation on its position on sexuality.

They decided that marriage should remain between a man and a woman. As reported by Sky News Toksvig said the decision showed the church saw gay couples as “incompatible with scripture”.

Days later, the Church of England apologised for the “hostile and homophobic response,” LGBTQ people had received previously.

“We affirm, publicly and unequivocally, that LGBTQI+ people are welcome and valued: we are all children of God,” bishops wrote.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the UK since 2013.

The Church of Scotland allows its ministers to marry gay couples. Gay couples in Wales have been able to get blessings since 2021.