Everything you need to know about Sunday’s anti-Suella Braverman protest

A protest is being held in London on Sunday (1 October) in response to Suella Braverman’s recent anti-LGBTQ comments.

In a horrific display this week, the UK’s Home Secretary said “being gay or a woman” and fearing discrimination shouldn’t be enough to qualify someone for asylum status in the UK.

She then doubled down on her anti-LGBTQ sentiment when explaining her comments by claiming that people falsely “purport to be gay” to seek asylum.

In response to Braverman’s comments, Pride in London and African Rainbow Family have organised a protest.

When and where is the protest taking place?

The protest is happening at 3pm on Sunday (1 October) at Parliament Square, London. The LGBTQ+ community and its allies have been invited to join and show solidarity.

Stand Against Suella



It’s time we hold the government accountable for its LGBTQ+ legislation.



Join our protest THIS SUNDAY at 3pm in Parliament Square.



RSVP to the protest: https://t.co/3M8TFsOtI2@AfricanRainbow1 pic.twitter.com/Nd10SXVnnn — Pride in London (@PrideInLondon) September 28, 2023

Who is organising the protest?

The protest has been organised by Pride in London in collaboration with African Rainbow Family. The latter is a group supporting LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum in the UK.

What do protest organisers want to do?

The organisers have said they want to call on the UK government to drop it’s “concerning anti-LGBTQ agenda and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees.”

They’ve also described Braverman’s comments from this week as “dehumanising,” and have strongly condemned them.

What have protest organisers said?

A spokesperson for Pride in London has said “Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s remarks impinge on fundamental LGBTQ+ rights and dignity. We cannot stay silent when a senior government official promotes such harmful views.

‌”We are calling on London’s LGBTQ+ community and allies to join us at the protest. By turning up in force, we can send a powerful message to Suella and the government that they cannot trample LGBTQ+ rights. Together, we can make our voices heard.”

What did Suella Braverman actually say?

In a speech in Washington DC on Tuesday (26 September) Braverman called on world leaders to update the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

She said that “there are vast swathes of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay, or to be a woman. Where individuals are being persecuted, it is right that we offer sanctuary.

“But we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if in effect simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient to qualify for protection.”

What’s been the response?

The comments have been strongly condemned from most quarters.

Sir Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, said Braverman lacked “compassion.” They added that “Dismissing the very real danger LGBTQ+ communities face risks further legitimising hate and violence against them.

Sir Ian McKellen said the Home Secretary’s comments were “laced with a good dollop of prejudice.”

Rainbow Migration, another charity that helps LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum, called on Braverman to “stop her cruel rhetoric.”

What is the UN Refugee Convention?

It’s a piece of legislation signed in 1951 that has formed the basis for the international asylum framework ever since. It was created in the aftermath of the Second World War when millions of people were displaced by the conflict. A protocol later signed in 1967 expanded the convention to protect anyone fleeing conflict and/or persecution.

It says that people should not be turned away and then returned to a country where they face serious threats.

To date, 146 countries have signed it. As a signatory, the UK has a responsibility to offer help as well as protect people claiming asylum.