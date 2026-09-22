Princess Diana allegedly told her brother that King Charles was ‘in love’ with male staffer

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, has claimed that his late sister told him King Charles was “in love” with his male valet.

In Spencer’s new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, released today (22 September) he recounts a lunch with Diana at San Lorenzo in London in the 1990s, where he says his sister told him: “My husband is in love with his valet.”

Spencer does not name the valet in the book, but the extract has prompted speculation that Diana was referring to a long-serving male member of King Charles’s household.

Charles Spencer speaks about Princess Diana’s claims regarding King Charles and his valet

In a new interview with the BBC, Spencer doubled down on his claim, telling Laura Kuenssberg: “I know Diana said that to me and that’s why I recorded it.”

He gave further context to the conversation, explaining that Diana was telling her brother about the end of her marriage as they sat together at the Italian restaurant.

“I am going to get divorced,” Spencer recalled his sister telling him.

“I can absolutely swear that she said those words to me” – Charles Spencer on BBC News

He said he supported Diana’s decision, although he expressed concerns about how the public would react. It was then, according to Spencer, that Diana told him about Charles’s relationship with his valet.

“I can absolutely swear that she said those words to me,” Spencer added.

Spencer’s claims come decades after Diana famously spoke about the breakdown of her marriage to Charles in her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, telling Martin Bashir: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Attitude has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.