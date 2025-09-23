Prince Harry continues Princess Diana’s HIV activism legacy in new UNAIDS campaign

Prince Harry is carrying on the legacy of his mother, Attitude Award winner Princess Diana, by raising awareness over cuts to HIV prevention and treatment programmes with a new campaign.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a UNAIDS video alongside Magic Johnson and Charlize Theron, which was screened at the United Nations’ global gathering yesterday (22 September).

The promotional clip urges sustainable funding to prevent and treat HIV, a virus that can lead to AIDS if left untreated.

“That crisis was ignored because of stigma, shame and misinformation” – Prince Harry on the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, which began in 1981

Speaking in the video, Harry said: “That crisis was ignored because of stigma, shame and misinformation.”

Actress Charlize Theron added: “In 2015, the world set a goal to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

Highlighting cuts to HIV research and treatment, Harry said: “If funding is not restored, UNAIDS estimates it could lead to 4.2 million more unnecessary, preventable deaths.” His warning was echoed by Theron and HIV activist Andiswa Cindi.

“Without urgent action, we risk reversing decades of progress,” he continued, stressing that severe funding cuts are already affecting prevention and treatment initiatives.

“Crippling funding cuts” – Prince Harry on the impact lack of funding will do to the spread of the disease

Harry also noted in a statement that disruptions in antiretroviral treatment are causing babies to be born with HIV. “Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, 6 million more people will become infected with HIV while 4 million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years,” he said.

He emphasised that consistent investment has proven lifesaving, adding: “We’ve proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities. Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services.”

The Duke’s advocacy continues the work begun by his mother, Princess Diana, who was a pioneering figure in HIV and AIDS awareness and worked closely with good friend Elton John.

Harry publicly tested for HIV to battle stigma alongside Rihanna in 2016

Harry also co-founded the charity Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

A spokesperson for the Duke said he remains committed to supporting children in southern Africa and plans to explore new ways to continue providing care and resources for those living with HIV/AIDS and other challenges.

Last week, King Charles and members of the Royal Family joined The Duke of Kent and the Duchess’s family at a Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent on Tuesday 16th September. According to a royal source, Prince Harry, 41, was unable to attend the funeral but paid his respects in person.

You can watch Prince Harry accept Attitude’s Legacy Award on behalf of Princess Diana the Attitude Magazine YouTube channel.