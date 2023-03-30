Manchester Pride unveils line-up for 2023 – and Pabllo Vittar’s among the headliners

Pabllo Vittar, Jake Shears and Natasha Bedingfield are among the acts confirmed for this year’s Manchester Pride Festival Gay Village Party.

The northern city’s LGBTQ festival, which place from Friday 25-Monday 28 August, unveiled its full line-up today.

Pabllo, of course, is the world’s most-followed drag queen known for songs such as ‘Follow Me’ and ‘Disk Me’. Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears will perform to celebrate the release of his upcoming album Last Man Dancing. Natasha Bedingfield, meanwhile, is best-known for hits including ‘These Words’ and ‘I Wanna Have Your Babies’.

Other star performers at the Bank Holiday extravaganza include DJ extraordinaire Jodie Harsh, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alumni Bimini, Danny Beard, Black Peppa and Dakota Schiffer.

Also appearing are TV star Gok Wan and Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee. Plus 90s star Kele Le Roc performing Basement Jaxx’s stone-cold classic, ‘Romeo’!

A final special guest performer is yet to be announced.

“For the community, by the community”

Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride, commented: “We have worked closely with our communities to offer a line-up that is for the community, by the community.

“As a world leading city and an organisation that is spearheading the global Pride movement, our aim is to provide a platform which elevates and showcases local queer performers alongside renowned international LGBTQ+ talent, with a little support from our allies. This is Manchester and this is how our communities want us to celebrate our Pride.”

The line-up has been co-created with Manchester’s queer communities to present Manchester Pride’s most diverse and representative line-up to date. Organisers say that 96% of performers are queer, and the other 4% are allies.

Meanwhile 54% are women and 51% are people of colour. Also, 42% are from trans and non-binary communities.

Takeovers this year include the Queer Asian Takeover, Trans Filth & Joy, Black Pride MCR and the Queer Women’s Takeover.

Trans led and curated event Trans Filth & Joy is hosted by Milk Presents and Trans Creative; expect to be entertained by DJs, drag, burlesque, cabaret, activism and music. Bimini headlines.

Meanwhile Black Pride MCR will take attendees on a musical journey celebrating the Black roots of house music, disco, funky house, vocal and tribal, all brought together by exceptional DJs and iconic dancers. Fat Pride celebrates big bodies with an evening of dancing, partying, showing off and feeling good.

For more information, visit ManchesterPride.com.