Pope Leo XIV’s LGBTQ+ record under scrutiny following historic election

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago has been elected Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

The 69-year-old was chosen by the College of Cardinals and made his first public appearance from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday evening, telling the crowd: “Peace be with you all.” In his brief address, he called for a Church that builds “bridges” and remains “open to receive everyone… in charity, dialogue and love”.

But while his election marks a historic moment for the Church, his past public comments about LGBTQ+ people have resurfaced and drawn scrutiny from Catholic advocacy groups.

“Homosexual lifestyle … at odds with the gospel”

In a 2012 address at the Synod of Bishops in Rome, Prevost criticised what he called the “homosexual lifestyle” and the “redefinition of marriage,” saying both were “at odds with the Gospel,” the Guardian reported.

The remarks were part of a filmed address published by Catholic News Service, a US-based Catholic media outlet.

“Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the Gospel – for example abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia,” he’s reported to say in the address.

He went on to express concern over how same-sex couples and families were being portrayed in popular culture, stating: “Alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed in television programs and cinema today,” with the video reportedly including clips from sitcoms Modern Family and The New Normal to illustrate his point.

Since that time, there have been few public statements from Prevost on LGBTQ+ issues. However, during his tenure at the Vatican as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, he was considered a key figure in Pope Francis’s leadership team. When Pope Francis approved the 2023 document Fiducia Supplicans, which allowed priests to bless same-sex couples under certain conditions, Prevost did not publicly oppose the policy, but no official statement from him specifically supporting or elaborating on its implementation has been recorded.

“The healing that began with ‘Who am I to judge?’ needs to continue” – LGBTQ+ Catholic advocates New Ways Ministry

Advocacy groups have responded to Leo XIV’s election with cautious optimism. “We pray that in the 13 years that have passed… his heart and mind have developed more progressively on LGBTQ+ issues,” said Francis DeBernardo of LGBTQ+ Catholic advocate group New Ways Ministry in a statement, adding “The healing that began with ‘Who am I to judge?’ needs to continue and grow to ‘Who am I, if not a friend to LGBTQ+ people?'”

Meanwhile, DignityUSA said it prayed “that the needs of those whom our church has historically marginalised, including LGBTQ+ people and their families, will continue to be heard and addressed by the Vatican and other church leaders,”