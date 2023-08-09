Pope Francis says Church open to LGBTQ+ people but ‘there are laws’ 

Pope Francis has said the Catholic Church is “open to everyone”, but there are ‘laws’ that must be followed.

The 86-year-old, who has been head of the institution since 2013, was recently probed on whether the Church was open to everyone.

Speaking in front of roughly 500,000 World Youth Day attendees at the welcome ceremony Thursday, Francis said: “There is room for everyone in the church, and whenever there is not, then, please, we must make room, including for those who make mistakes, who fall or struggle.

“The Lord does not point a finger but opens wide his arms: Jesus showed us this on the cross,” the Pope added.

“Each person encounters God in their own way inside the Church”

“He does not close the door but invites us to enter; he does not keep us at a distance but welcomes us.”

He was then asked whether this welcome this extended including LGBTQ+ people – he said it did.

“The Church is open to everyone,” he began, but went on to state: “There are laws that regulate life inside the Church.”

In the Catholic Church, women are unable to be ordained as priests, and same-sex marriage is not allowed.

The Pope continued: “According to the legislation, they cannot partake in (some) sacraments.

“This does not mean that it is closed. Each person encounters God in their own way inside the Church,” he noted.

It comes after he recently told a young trans person that “God loves us as we are”.

Last month, he spoke to a group of young people in the latest episode of The Vatican’s podcast series Popecast.

He listened to several stories including from someone called Giona. They detailed being “torn by the dichotomy between [their Catholic] faith and transgender identity.”

The Head of the Catholic Church replied: “The Lord always walks with us… Even if we are sinners, he draws near to help us.

“The Lord loves us as we are, this is God’s crazy love. Do not give up, keep striving ahead.”