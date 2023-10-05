Pop ‘n’ Olly to donate LGBTQ children’s books to schools in Rishi Sunak’s constituency

The education company, Pop ‘n’ Olly, has announced it is donating 300 LGBTQ kid’s books to schools in constituencies of leading Conservative politicians.

It follows a number of anti-LGBTQ statements from various Tory party members and ministers, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

As a result, Pop ‘n’ Olly will donate the books to primary schools in Sunak and Braverman’s constituencies. The company creates videos, books, and classroom resources to help educate children about diversity and equality. They also provide LGBT+ inclusion training for primary schools.

Jamie (Image: Provided) Kenny lives with Erica and Martina (Image: Provided) What Does LGBT+ Mean? (Image: Provided) Prince Henry (Image: Provided) Princess Penny and the Pea (Image: Provided) Little Red Riding Dude (Image: Provided)

Reacting to the recent anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Pop ‘n’ Olly CEO and Founder, Olly Pike, said he was “really shocked and appalled.”

He continued, “That’s why we are donating 300 books. We want to prove that anyone can take action and make a difference and we want to empower children to have a voice and be part of a more inclusive future.”

Pike also said that the books will arrive in time for Anti-Bullying Week, between Monday 13 and Friday 17 November.

The company’s founder also went on to say, “Children are not born prejudiced, it is a learned behaviour. We know that if we teach children from a young age that everyone is different, and how that is a good thing, we can combat LGBT+ prejudice before it can begin to form.”

So far Pop ‘n’ Olly has donated 10,000 books to UK primary schools. This has been partly with support from the Attitude Magazine Foundation.

A recent report from the LGBTQ youth charity, Just Like Us, found that LGBTQ young adults from unsupportive school and home backgrounds were more than twice as likely to have had suicidal thoughts and feelings than non-LGBTQ young adults. They were also more than twice as likely to have self-harmed.

