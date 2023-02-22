NYC police arrest women after gay Pride flag set on fire

Police in New York City have arrested a woman after a gay Pride flag was set on fire on Monday (20 February).

In the early hours of Monday morning, a woman was filmed by CCTV getting out of a white car in front of the Little Prince restaurant in the SoHo area of Manhattan.

The woman is seen approaching the business before turning to the ‘Make America Gay Again’ flag and setting it alight.

No one was injured in the incident but the restaurant facade was damaged.

🚨WANTED for ARSON: On 2/20 at 1:35AM at 199 Prince St in Manhattan, a white SUV pulled over & an unknown individual exited & approached the establishment. The individual proceeded to ignite a fire to a gay pride flag hanging in front. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/VBKmQVRSmL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 21, 2023

The New York Police Department announced on Wednesday (22 February) that 30-year-old Angelina Cando had been arrested.

She has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. She remains in custody.

CBS News reports Cando has been arrested twice already this year over a domestic incident and brandishing a knife at someone.

The outlet also reports Cando was arrested on Tuesday in New York’s Lower East Side. She is also said to live 10 minutes away from Little Prince.

Following the incident, a new Pride flag was hung up outside the restaurant. Local gay New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher hung the Progress Pride flag.

“Our community will not be intimidated,” he tweeted afterward.