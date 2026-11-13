Microsoft is down! What are office workers to do? Make memes, of course!

A blessing or a curse? You decide. Today, we witnessed what some might call a miracle: Microsoft 365 was down for more than 12 hours, according to Reuters, leaving businesses across the globe with way too much free time on their hands. UK workers woke up this morning to radio-silent Outlook inboxes and found themselves unable to access Microsoft Teams for that dastardly 9am meeting. Although Microsoft has been working to restore services since this morning, the tech giant has yet to fully resolve the global outage.



So, that being said, company social media Gen Z-ers have been working harder than ever, making memes to remind us of the Friday when corporate was unable to operate! Attitude has put together a list of our favourites to either fill your time or, if you’ve been (un)lucky, get your fix after work.



Lest we forget this day forevermore. 13 November 2026, you will be missed.

BREAKING: Photos have emerged exposing Girls Aloud destroying computers and causing the ongoing Microsoft global outage https://t.co/qTvq3DCts8 — Blue Aloud (@bluealoud) November 13, 2026

Knowing your email can’t find me https://t.co/2XFfMfgkas — WaheyStar Royco (@BuckinghamAlice) November 13, 2026

@MSFT365Status Microsoft looking for the 60K Engineers they laid off https://t.co/uKtowpP5po — Kerry Jax 🦋 (@kerryjax71) November 13, 2026

Microsoft employees right now: https://t.co/UPOJFBQtZ6 — chlo 🏎️ (@_cosmicangst) November 13, 2026

Me at work rn with Outlook down https://t.co/2gNHg0iVAx — Taylor Gray (@offtaylorgray) November 12, 2026