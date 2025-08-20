Swimmer Michael Gunning on taking part in Manchester Pride Parade for the first time: ‘I finally feel ready to march’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Former international swimmer Michael Gunning will take part in the Manchester Pride Parade this weekend for the first time, marking a deeply personal milestone.

Gunning, who trained at Stockport Metro and represented both Great Britain and Team Jamaica, is also a survivor of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. The attack left a lasting impact on him and shaped both his personal and professional life.

Since then, he has often avoided large crowds, making his decision to join Pride this year particularly meaningful.

Marching with Bentley’s BeProud network

“I’ve often avoided big crowds since 2017,” Gunning said. “But this year, I finally feel ready to march in Pride and to do this in Manchester feels especially important, not just for me, but as a tribute to the lives we lost and as a celebration of love and identity for our community.”

Gunning will be marching with Bentley’s BeProud network, carrying the Unifying Spur, alongside thousands in one of the UK’s largest celebrations of LGBTQ+ identity.

Gunning will be marching with Bentley’s BeProud network (Image: Supplied)

He added to Attitude in an exclusive statement: “Pride isn’t just a celebration, it’s about visibility, resilience, and community. After what happened in Manchester in 2017, I know how powerful it is when people come together. So many reached out to me after the attack, and that support carried me through. That’s exactly what Pride represents to me now, showing the world that love will always win over hate.

Honouring those affected by the Manchester Arena attack

“Manchester will always have a special place in my heart. This city has shown me what strength and unity look like. To march here in my first Pride Parade feels like a full-circle moment: a special tribute to those no longer with us, and a reminder of the city’s spirit,” Gunning added.

He reflected on the personal courage it takes to join the event. “As a swimmer, I’ve spent my life breaking barriers in sport, but as a survivor, this is a different kind of courage. Walking in Manchester Pride is me choosing to stand proud, to be visible, and to reclaim a space that once felt too overwhelming. It’s deeply personal, but it’s also for anyone who still feels they can’t be themselves,” he said.

For Gunning, joining the parade is not just a personal milestone. It is an opportunity to honour those affected by the Arena attack, celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, and affirm Manchester’s enduring spirit of unity and strength.

This year’s Manchester Pride, taking place from August 22 to 25, features an exciting lineup of performers. Fans can catch headliners Nelly Furtado, Leigh-Anne, Billy Porter and Olly Alexander – as well as Tulisa, Big Freedia, Tayce and DJ Paulette, among others.

Back in 2021, Gunning was Attitude’s cover star of the August Body Issue, where he recalled being given the cold shoulder by some of his peers after coming out as gay.