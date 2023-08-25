Mary Earps’ goalkeeper shirt finally goes on sale in Nike U-turn after backlash from Lioness fans 

Mary Earps fans will finally be able to get their hands on a version of her iconic goalkeeper shirt as Nike confirmed plans to place replicas on sale.

The Lionesses made it all the way to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, losing out on the title after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Spain.

Earps was key throughout their run and provided some of the most nail-biting moments, including saving a crucial penalty in the finale. She also won the tournament’s Golden Glove award

However, Nike had refused to sell replicas of her green jersey and instead said they would only look into the matter “for future tournaments.”

But after an outcry from fans and Earps herself – who called the decision “hugely hurtful” – the brand has seemingly changed its mind.

In a statement on Thursday (24 August), it announced it would be selling the kit.

A spokesperson said: “Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, US, France, and the Netherlands to be sold through the federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other federation partners.

“We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.’”

“We recognise that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers.

One of the key players in getting the shirts on sale was 16-year-old fan Emmy Somauroo.

Emmy Somauroo appeared on Lorraine after the U-turn (Image: ITV)

The football fan began a petition back in July to get the shirt on sale, which was signed by 150,000 people.

Somauruoo appeared on Friday morning’s (25 August) episode of Lorraine after Nike’s change of heart. The teen felt she “had to do something” after the kit failed to go on sale, which led her to starting the petition.

Emmy explained: “I think after we read the article [in which] Mary spoke…about how upset she felt herself…we felt like we had to do something.”

She added: “I like to show as much appreciation and support to the players who are making the women’s game what it is today, and to think that Mary wasn’t able to see our support, without her fans in the stands wearing her shirt…made me upset to think she’s felt left out.”