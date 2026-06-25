Marc Thompson collects honorary degree by Middlesex University for decades of HIV/AIDS activism

Marc Thompson, a prominent UK-based HIV/AIDS activist, has been awarded an honorary degree by Middlesex University, honouring his journey living with HIV.

The award was presented during the university’s 2026 Graduation Week on 24 June, where Thompson paid tribute to “Black gay men, people living with HIV, activists, and cultural workers”.

Thompson was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 17 in 1986 and has spent more than 30 years working to tackle health inequalities and support communities affected by the illness.

“Receiving this honorary degree is profoundly meaningful” – Marc Thompson on being recognised for his HIV/AIDS activism

Through his work as Lead Commissioner for the London HIV Prevention Programme, beginning in July 2024, he continues more than three decades of championing HIV awareness.

On being awarded the honour, Thompson said in a news release: “Receiving this honorary degree is profoundly meaningful.

“I grew up as the child of Windrush generation parents who believed deeply in education and hoped I would be the first in our family to go to university,” said Thompson.

“The future they imagined for me suddenly felt out of reach” – Thompson on being diagnosed with HIV at 17

Marc Thompson collecting his honorary degree with Middlesex University (Image: Provided)

At 57 years old, he spoke about how his life has changed since being diagnosed with HIV in November 1986: “Life took a very different turn when I was diagnosed with HIV at 17, and the future they imagined for me suddenly felt out of reach.

“To be recognised now, decades later, for work rooted in community, care, and justice feels both full-circle and quietly radical,” said Thompson.

In 2021, Thompson was awarded an Attitude Pride Award for his heroic advocacy for those living with HIV. Speaking to Attitude at the time, he said he was “devastated” after receiving his diagnosis.

“Those first few days and weeks were incredibly dark” – Thompson on his 1986 HIV diagnosis

“I’d only had a couple of partners. I didn’t think that HIV was part of my world. I was devastated. I remember feeling like a wall descended upon me. Those first few days and weeks were incredibly dark, upsetting and lonely,” he said.

“In those first few years, I’m not sure if I did come to terms with my diagnosis,” he said. After seeking support from local services and a newly found community of HIV-positive people, he slowly began a long journey to acceptance.

Discussing his career and the communities that shaped him, Thompson said in a news release: “It honours not only my journey, but the resilience of the communities that shaped me – Black gay men, people living with HIV, activists, and cultural workers who refused to be erased.

Thompson says his honorary degree is a reminder to “lead, and to contribute”

“This degree is a reminder that there are many ways to learn, to lead, and to contribute, even when the path isn’t the one you expected.”

Receiving his honorary degree, he praised Middlesex University “as an institution that values real-world impact”.

“Over the years, I’ve crossed paths with Middlesex graduates and staff through HIV prevention, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and community projects, and I’ve always admired the University’s commitment to inclusion, equity, and social justice,” he said. “Being recognised by a place that shares those values feels especially meaningful.”

Speaking to a crowd of graduates, he offered his expert advice: “The world you’re stepping into needs people who can think critically, act compassionately, and challenge injustice with courage and imagination.”