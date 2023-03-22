Gay hockey player Luke Prokop expresses upset over players’ lack of Pride support

Openly gay National Hockey League (NHL) player Luke Prokop has spoken out against players refusing to wear Pride jerseys.

Prokop shared that the lack of progress at the highest level of competition is “disheartening.”

He’s the first openly gay player under an NHL contract, after coming out as gay in July 2021.

Much of the hockey world rallied around Prokop with support. Afterward, the NHL donated $100,000 to a group of LGBTQ organisations.

The 20-year-old released a statement on Tuesday (21 March), describing teams and players opting out of Pride events and celebrations as “a step back for inclusion in the NHL.”

Prokop’s statements come a few days after the San Jose Sharks’ James Reime refused to wear a Pride-themed jersey in warmups.

“Pride nights and pride jerseys play an important role in promoting respect and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Prokop wrote.

The focus, Prokop said, has “become about the players who aren’t participating rather than the meaning of the night itself.”

“I’m optimistic about the change we can achieve.”

Teams such as the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild scrapped their Pride celebrations after numerous players declined to join.

“Everyone is entitled to their own set of beliefs but I think it’s important to recognize the difference between endorsing a community and respecting individuals within it,” Prokop continued.

Prokop also outlined Pride nights are an “essential step” to ensuring acceptance and inclusion in sport.

He also shared that he wants to “know I can share all parts of my identity with my teammates.”

Prokop concluded: “While there’s still progress to be made before hockey is for everyone, I’m optimistic about the change we can achieve.”

He also said: “[I] am committed to being a part of it.”

Attitude has approached the NHL for comment.