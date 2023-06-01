Logan Brown discusses transphobia and being a pregnant man with Glamour UK: ‘I’m proud’

Logan Brown has discussed dealing with transphobia, especially in regard to a certain TikTok user in a new interview.

The writer also opened up about what it’s been like being a pregnant man, in his feature with Glamour UK.

The 27-year-old, who is partnered with drag artist Bailey J Mills, has been documenting his pregnancy via social media. The couple welcomed Nova Mills Brown in May.

While on the whole fans have shared their support, the pair has been subjected to horrific abuse online.

One account took it upon themselves to continually post “men can’t get pregnant” on Brown and Mills’ content. They also shared it with their followers leading to a pile on a few weeks ago.

Logan Brown on the cover of Glamour UK’s Pride Issue (Image: Matt Holyoak)

Speaking as he appeared on the cover of Glamour UK, Brown said the pile on was “really difficult.”

Brown continued: “It just blew up for over 48 hours. The queer community was not happy about it at all, showing so much love [to me].

“He lost quite a lot of followers; I don’t think it did him any justice, to be honest, but I don’t want to give him any more clout than what he’s received, because he’s using his platform against trans people.”

“I’m proud to be trans”

Despite trying to educate the Tik Tok user and their followers it made no difference. But Brown has been able to stand firm against the abuse, thanks in part to the love from the LGBTQ community and allies.

“And at the end of the day, I am a trans pregnant man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I am literally living proof.”

Brown also told Glamour UK that he tries to stay positive in the wake of widespread transphobia in the media and public discourse.

“I think what makes me feel empowered as a trans man is that whoever I say I am is exactly who I am. No one can ever take that away from me. Now, I get to bring a child up to know that she can be authentically herself and love whoever she wants; that’s really powerful for me.

“I’m proud to be trans,” Brown said. He added: “It’s horrible to go through, but the things that I’ve gone through to get to where I am now, I just completely appreciate life so much more. Life is so much better than what it was before. I can be myself.”

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK June digital issue online now.