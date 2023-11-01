LGBTQ+ football fans hit out after Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 World Cup hosts

Saudi Arabia has been confirmed to host the 2034 World Cup after emerging as sole bidders, in a move already being criticised by LGBTQ+ fans and allies.

On Tuesday (October 31), Australia confirmed they had pulled out of the race to host the tournament in just over a decade.

In a statement, Football Australia said they “explored the opportunity” to put on the FIFA World Cup alongside New Zealand.

However, they added: “We have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition.”

“It’s a no to the World Cup”

This meant Saudi Arabia became the only nation left in the race to bid, and therefore are set to put on the mega footballing event.

In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death. Other punishments can include imprisonment and floggings.

Gay marriage is illegal and there are few protections when it comes to LGBTQ discrimination.

For example, it is also illegal to identify as trans under Sharia Law, and LGBTQ+ topics are censored across the country.

The nation is often accused of “sports washing”, in order to brush over a long list of human rights violations.

Jordan Henderson moved to Saudi Arabia, which was criticised by many fans (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Football fans were left disappointed with the news, quickly criticising the move, with one writing on X: “We didn’t learn from Qatar, did we?”

Someone else said: “I refused to watch the Qatar World Cup out of principle, so looks like 2034 will be much the same.”

“Will the LGBTQ community be welcomed with open arms in Saudi Arabia?” probed another, with a football fan echoing: “It’s a no to the World Cup.”

In recent years, a number of huge footballing names have joined the Saudi Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Over the summer, former Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson was highly criticised for making the move to Saudi.

Henderson was largely considered one of the Premier League’s most visible LGBTQ+ allies after he expressed his support of Stonewall’s Rainbow Lace campaign in 2021.

It comes after the 2022 World Cup was hosted in Qatar, which has similarly harsh laws on LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.