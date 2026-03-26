LGBTQ+ charity METRO to close after 40 years, citing financial pressure

One of the UK’s longest-running LGBTQ+ charities is set to shut down after more than four decades, citing sustained financial pressure and an uncertain future.

METRO Charity has confirmed it will cease operations on 31 March 2026 following an extensive review into its long-term sustainability. The decision was made by the Board of Trustees after more than 18 months of attempts to stabilise the organisation’s finances.

The London-based charity said it had explored “all viable options” but could no longer continue operating in its current form.

METRO’s closure reflects wider challenges across the voluntary sector, particularly in health and youth services, where funding constraints, commissioning changes and rising demand have placed increasing strain on organisations.

What is METRO Charity?

Founded over 40 years ago, METRO has been a key provider of LGBTQ+ health and community support across London and the South East. Its work has included sexual health services, HIV support, mental health provision, youth services and advocacy.

The charity also played a role in protests against Section 28 and launched the UK’s first community-based HIV testing clinic.

At its peak, METRO supported tens of thousands of people each year through commissioned services, partnerships and community-led programmes.

Around 64 jobs are expected to be lost as part of the closure.

“While this is an incredibly difficult moment, I am proud of everything METRO has achieved” – chief executive Tony Wong

Dawn Brown, chair of the board of trustees, said: “After extensive consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to close METRO Charity.

“We know this news will be deeply upsetting for our staff, volunteers, partners and service users, and our priority now is to ensure a responsible and compassionate wind-down.”

Chief executive Tony Wong added: “I want to pay tribute to the extraordinary staff, volunteers, trustees, partners and supporters who have been part of METRO over the past four decades.

“While this is an incredibly difficult moment, I am proud of everything METRO has achieved. That legacy will endure long beyond the organisation itself.”

A managed wind-down process is now underway, with the organisation working with commissioners and partners to support continuity of services where possible.