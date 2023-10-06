Lewis Hamilton to wear rainbow helmet in Qatar Grand Prix: ‘Diversity continues to be an issue’

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will once again wear a rainbow helmet in this weekend’s Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix.

British driver Hamilton has regularly shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community throughout his career.

He previously wore a helmet painted with the rainbow flag when F1 raced in Qatar back in 2021, and then again at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix later that year.

Speaking about why he feels it’s important to continue to spark conversations on LGBTQ+ rights, he said: “It’s always good and well raising awareness for things, but it is more about the work that is done in the background and the conversations you continue to have to have.

“And it’s such a big machine to shift. It is a whole country that is very young. It has taken the West a long, long time to get to where they are.”

He went on: “All we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity – that’s why I continue to wear the flag here.

“In 2021 it was nerve-wracking because I didn’t know how the country would react. But it was amazing when I do meet people who are incredibly grateful for utilising the platform for something like that so they feel included.

“As a sport we have to continue to work on our inclusivity. Diversity continues to be an issue,” Hamilton added to the BBC.

According to the broadcaster, F1 believes that by continuing to race in countries with poor human rights records, it will help “raise awareness and lead to long-term change.”

Many sports fans saw controversy in Qatar amid the 2022 World Cup when players were warned not to wear the OneLove armband during games.

FIFA threatened to book players who stepped onto the pitch with the armband with a yellow card.

The One Love armbands were supposed “to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind.”

They would act as visual opposition to the fact homosexuality is illegal and punishable with prison sentences and death in Qatar.

Despite plans from the captains of nine European countries to commit to wearing the armband, all the nations later made a joint U-turn.