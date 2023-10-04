David Beckham claims LGBTQ+ community ‘felt safe’ at Qatar World Cup

David Beckham has once again defended his decision to act as an ambassador in Qatar during last year’s World Cup.

In the Arab nation, homosexuality is illegal and punishable with prison sentences and death.

So it was no surprise that the former footballer and once fully-fledged gay icon lost support from much of the LGBTQ+ community amid his multimillion-pound deal with Qatar.

The decision even led to comedian Joe Lycett shredding a 2002 cover of Attitude Magazine with the ex-England captain on the front.

Now, Beckham has addressed the hurt he caused the LGBTQ+ community by failing to end his affiliation, ahead of the release of a four-part documentary on Netflix.

When quizzed by Sky News at the premiere, Beckham was asked about whether he was “upset” with the press reaction he got from his work with Qatar.

He insisted that he “always” does his homework on whoever he chooses to go into partnership with.

“To be involved in another World Cup for me was important, I’ve always said football is a game that should be shared around the world.

“This was an opportunity for an Arab nation to get a World Cup, to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

“Once we were there, we knew there was going to be people who were going to either talk about it a little bit more, or let the football do the talking.”

He went on to reflect on the World Cup as a “great tournament” and went on: “A lot of people were happy there, no one came up to me.

“I had a lot of conversations with LGBTQ community when I was there. They said they’d been treated perfectly fine, they’d enjoyed the games, they thought it was the safest World Cup they’d had for a long time.”

“At the end of the day, it was an important competition and one I was important to be part of,” Beckham concluded.

Asked again about doing his homework behind the scenes before agreeing to deals, he added: “Always, I always do that.”

The four-part documentary series, simply titled BECKHAM, tells “the inside story of one of the most known names on the planet.”

The synopsis adds: “Yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

“The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

BECKHAM is available on Netflix in full now.