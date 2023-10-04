Leah Williamson: England Women’s captain presented with OBE 

Arsenal star and England Women’s captain Leah Williamson has been presented with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) at Windsor Castle today (4 October).

The footballer was named in King Charles III’s first New Year’s Honours list last year, alongside Lioness teammates Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Ellen White.

Williamson has won six major trophies with Arsenal and led the England Women’s team to their first-ever Euros title last year.

The 26-year-old has been out injured since April after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

“A day we will remember forever”

But she has been back in training and said she could feel like “a new signing for my team” upon her return from injury, which she expects to be around January.

“I’ve made some good steps. I’m running again now. We are in a great place.

“Days like today I can celebrate them properly with my family but I am more focused than ever to be back on the pitch,” she told PA news agency.

Williamson wore a chic black and white gingham suit to collect her award as she posed for photos outside the royal palace.

She was presented with her award by Prince William, who is also the head of the English FA.

The footballing star also shared photos alongside her loved ones on Instagram, with the caption: “A day we will remember forever.”

She was congratulated in the comments by the likes of former Arsenal captain and close friend Alex Scott, and several England teammates.

Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh and the official Lionesses Instagram account all left love below the post in response to her incredible accolade.