Laurence Fox being ‘assessed’ by police over grim Pride flag burning video

Laurence Fox is being “assessed” by the Metropolitan Police after posting a clip where he set alight a row of Pride flag bunting in his garden.

The video still remains on his Twitter account, after it was put up on Sunday (18 June).

“My friend brought me some child mutilation bunting. It got the treatment it deserved,” he wrote in the caption.

“The most holy month of child mutilation,” he said in the grim clip. “This is what I think of your disgusting, vile, child sacrificial flag.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reporting me” – Laurence Fox

He added: “Goodbye Pride, which isn’t Pride. It’s just a celebration of the mutilation of children. And you can shove it.”

Fox went on to set light to each individual flag, and said “goodbye” out loud as they went up in flames.

During the incident, he also wore a T-shirt with a Pride rainbow on top. Below this, were the words “comes before a fall”.

To Twitter users who told him they would report him to the police, he replied: “I can’t tell you how much I hope the police pay me a visit. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reporting me.

“I very much look forward to them explaining to me that I have committed a hate crime by burning an icon to child mutilation, but the doctors who chop off vulnerable healthy young girls breasts, and young boys penises haven’t.”

“Officers are currently assessing the footage and enquiries are ongoing”

He added: “I’m done negotiating with the mutilators. I am tolerant of pretty much everything, but child sacrifice is an absolute red line.”

In a statement to Attitude, The Metropolitan Police said: “Police are aware of a video posted on social media in relation to Pride flags being set alight.

“Officers are currently assessing the footage and enquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after he was last year ordered to pay £36,000 in legal fees to three different people.

A judge made the decision in May 2022 after rejecting a bid from Fox to get a jury to preside over his defamation case against Drag Race UK’s Crystal, Stonewall’s Simon Blake, and Coronation Street actress, Nicola Thorp.

In 2020, Fox called all three “paedophiles” during a row online. They accused him of being racist in response to the supermarket Sainsbury’s celebrating Black History Month. They sued the actor who filed a countersuit.

He was also temporarily suspended from Twitter in June last year. This was after he posted an image of four Progress Pride flags arranged to resemble a swastika symbol as his profile picture.