Lauren Harries in ‘induced coma’ after undergoing brain operation

Lauren Harries has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a seizure in hospital, according to her family.

The 45-year-old Celebrity Big Brother star underwent major brain surgery in April. She’d been recovering in an intensive care unit since.

Her family has been sharing updates on her condition on Twitter.

Posted on Monday (5 June), one tweet read: “Last night Lauren had a seizure, and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control.”

“Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all.”

“Our prayers are strongly with you all during this time, stay strong to all the family,” one fan replied on Twitter.

“She has been so brave and I am so proud of her for all she’s been through.”

Another wrote: “Sending healing vibes. Try and keep strong for Lauren, even though it will be difficult. Much love to you.”

Following Lauren’s brain surgery, her mother, Katy Harries, posted on Twitter: “One of the scariest experiences of a mother’s life, seeing your child hurting. All I wanted to do was swap places with Lauren.”

Katy posted an image of Lauren Harries following the surgery in the hospital.

"Seeing her like this was terrifying. She has been so brave and I am so proud of her for all she's been through. We love you so much Lauren."

Lauren rose to fame as an antiques expert and has appeared several times on This Morning to share her expertise.