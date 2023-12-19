Josh Cavallo shares ‘vile’ online abuse and death threats in call for better regulation

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has highlighted the homophobic abuse and death threats he continues to receive two years after coming out as gay, while calling on social media platforms to “do better”.

On Instagram yesterday (18 December), the Adelaide United player shared a sample of the abusive messages and comments he receives online. They include slurs like “dirty f***” as well as threats such as “you will die”.

The footballer wrote that he goes through life “being reminded how people wish me dead”, while calling on social media platforms to take stronger action against online hate.

“We are in 2023 and this behaviour can be more harmful than you think. Two years on from my coming out journey and I go through my everyday life being reminded how people wish me dead. To all you social media platforms, all I have to say to you is do better,” the player wrote on his post.

Inspiring others

In October 2021, Cavallo made history by becoming the first openly gay top-league male footballer. Cavallo’s decision to come out gained global attention and praise. It also inspired other footballers to follow his lead, such as Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels, himself a target of online abuse.

Josh Cavallo on the red carpet at the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Kit Oates)

Cavallo’s post comes shortly after another about the relentless abuse he receives. The player revealed that alongside recovering from a long-term injury this year, he has also had to deal with “countless and endless death threats” relating to his sexuality.

The footballer’s pinned 2021 Instagram post announcing his coming out continues to receive daily homophobic comments. As of time of publishing, the latest comments include “F**k gay”, “Get well from your illness” and “I really felt like vomiting [sic]”.

Cavallo said his online experience has been “beyond vile” and called for tougher legal consequences. He thanked supporters but said there was still a long way to go to protect LGBTQ+ people in football.

“I share my life via this social media platform to help individuals grow around the world. To feel empowered in their own skin. To be comfortable with the person they wish to be. I’m hand on heart so proud of how much my football club and the LGBTQIA+ community have grown in the world of football but we have to remember there is still a huge amount of work left,” he wrote.