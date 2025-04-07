J.K. Rowling criticised for calling International Asexuality Day ‘Fake Oppression Day’

J.K. Rowling is facing yet another backlash after using social media to mock International Asexuality Day, drawing widespread criticism from LGBTQ+ activists and campaigners, including asexuality activist Yasmin Benoit.

On 6 April, the author posted on X: “Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don’t fancy a shag,” alongside a graphic about asexuality originally shared by LGBTQ+ helpline Switchboard.

Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don't fancy a shag. pic.twitter.com/xkBhbWqP5z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

International Asexuality Day, observed annually on 6 April, aims to promote awareness of asexual identities and the challenges faced by the community – including exclusion, erasure and lack of representation.

“All she wants to do is attack small, marginalised groups of people” – Asexual activist Yasmin Benoit

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, asexuality activist Yasmin Benoit said the post served as “yet another example of acephobia” and demonstrated Rowling’s willingness to attack minority groups. “All she wants to do is attack small, marginalised groups of people who are minding their own business,” she said. “Her behaviour only gives credence to what my work has found – that many people still think asexuality is a disorder or something to be fixed.”

Yasmin Benoit (Image: Jubbi Rose)

Benoit recently co-authored a major study with King’s College London and the Policy Institute, which revealed that nearly one in three people believe asexuality can be “cured”, while 23% think it’s a mental health problem. The research, partly funded by Attitude, also found that 11% of respondents deny that asexual people exist at all.

She added: “Many, including J.K. Rowling, can’t actually define what asexuality is and incorrectly conflate it with simply not wanting to have sex – or, as she puts it, not ‘fancying a shag.’ It’s no surprise that she doesn’t know how asexual discrimination manifests when she can’t even get the definition right.”

“It makes me really sad” – Daniel Radcliffe on J.K. Rowling’s views on gender

This is not the first time Rowling has come under fire for comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

In recent years, the Harry Potter author has faced intense criticism for her views on trans people, including a 2020 essay in which she questioned the validity of trans identities and made claims widely condemned as transphobic.

In April 2024, she publicly opposed Scotland’s Hate Crime and Public Order Act by misgendering several transgender women on social media, stating, “I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”

In May 2024, Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter in the film series, shared his dismay over Rowling’s views on gender, stating, “It makes me really sad,” adding, “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people.”

And in August 2024, gender surgeon Mr. James Bellringer expressed concern over Rowling’s statements, suggesting she should “not comment on stuff that she doesn’t know much about.” ​