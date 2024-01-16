Irish cabinet minister Jack Chambers comes out as gay in emotional social post: ‘I’m proud’

Irish cabinet minister Jack Chambers has publicly addressed his sexuality for the first time.

The Fianna Fáil politician took to social media to discuss the topic on Sunday (14 January 2024).

Making the announcement, Chambers, 33, told followers “it’s important for me to be true to myself.”

Fianna Fáil is a conservative and Christian-democratic political party registered in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“It’s something I wanted to do for a while” – Jack Chambers

Speaking on Instagram, Chambers said in a statement: “As I look forward to 2024 I am sharing with you something a little different but it’s something I wanted to do for a while.

“As a politician it can sometimes be difficult to speak about my own personal life and that can lead to things drifting. However, it’s important for me to be true to myself firstly – and to you all in my public service role.”

Chambers furthermore added: “I am starting 2024 by telling you all that I am proud to say that I am gay.

“As a politician and citizen I want to share this today as part of who I am.”

Chambers’ statement continued: “Having shared it with many of my close family and friends, their support and love has given me the confidence and courage to share this publicly today.

“I am fortunate that Ireland is a country that has made so many strides in recent years,- becoming a much more inclusive and equal society to the extent that the sharing of this information is becoming increasingly unremarkable.”

Chambers is currently the Minister of State for Transport, Finance, plus Environment, Climate and Communications.

He has previously served as Minister of State for Defence.

Leo Varadkar, who is the Taoiseach, or head of government in Ireland, was among those to congratulate Chambers on Instagram.

“Congratulations Jack,” he said in a comment. “You’ll have no regrets and life is going to get so much better for you.”