Three teens arrested after schoolboy, 14, ‘attacked for being gay’ in Ireland

Three teenage boys have been arrested as part of an investigation into an assault on a schoolboy, 14.

Footage of the horrific incident was posted on Twitter earlier this week. It was quickly condemned by thousands of users on the site.

The clip showed teenagers repeatedly punching a boy, smashing him in the face, and kicking him, as he lay on the floor helpless.

It has been confirmed by police in Ireland (The Gardaí) that the pupil suffered “serious facial injuries”. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, County Louth.

“I would say to them that life does get better” – Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

The Gardaí told Attitude that they are “continuing to investigate the assault of a teenage boy which occurred in Navan on Monday (15 May)”

The statement went on to detail developments. It read: “Gardaí have today arrested three male juvenile teens in the Navan area for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Meath Region.

“Garda Síochána has appointed an FLO and continues to liaise with the victim and the victim’s family.”



The statement confirmed they are aware of the video footage circulating online. It asked people to refrain from sharing “out of respect to the victim.”

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. REF: PR19611/2023,” the statement concluded.

It comes after Ireland’s publicly gay Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, sent his support to the boy who was assaulted.

He said: “I want to send my solidarity to the person who was harmed and injured in this way. I would say to them that life does get better.

“It is very sad that people experience violence and bullying in school. But life does get better and I’d say not to give up. I would say how sad I am that in this day and age we still see this kind of bullying and violence in our schools.”

“It’s believed that they attacked him purely because they see him as wrong and hate him for being gay”

A family member told PinkNews that they shared the clip online to “pressure the authorities” to act.

They told the publication that the boy has been repeatedly “harassed for being gay”. It’s thought this has happened since he was in his first year at school.

This is thought to be the first time that the bullying has turned physical in nature.

“It’s believed that they [the other students] attacked him purely because they see him as wrong and hate him for being gay,” the relative added.

LMETB, the board that oversees the school, told Attitude in a statement: “LMETB is aware of an incident which occurred in Navan on Monday last. The matter is one which is currently under investigation by An Gárda Sióchána. A number of arrests have been made.

:Significant disciplinary procedures have also been initiated at school level and we await the outcome of due process. LMETB can offer no further comment at this time.”

Attitude contacted the victim’s school in Ireland for comment, who did not respond