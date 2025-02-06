Indonesian police raid ‘gay sex party’ in Jakarta, leading to arrest of 56

Indonesian authorities have arrested 56 men at a private event in Jakarta which police described as a “gay sex party.”

Three of the arrested individuals, who allegedly organised the event, could face serious charges under the country’s controversial anti-pornography laws. This may result in prison sentences of up to 15 years, Reuters reported.

The arrests took place at a South Jakarta hotel on Saturday 1 February, with police later confirming that condoms and HIV medications were found at the venue.

While homosexuality is not illegal in most parts of Indonesia, including Jakarta, it remains a sensitive and often taboo subject in this predominantly Muslim nation. The country’s anti-pornography laws have been increasingly used to target LGBTQ+ individuals.

Conservative religious groups wield significant influence in Indonesian politics, and in recent years, authorities have intensified crackdowns on LGBTQ+ gatherings.

The report echoes a series of similar incidents from 2017, including a raid on a gay club (also described at the time as a “gay sex party”) and sauna.

And in 2021, two men were publicly flogged for having sex with each other, with both receiving 77 lashes, according to BBC News.

LGBTQ+ rights in Indonesia

Public opinion remains overwhelmingly against LGBTQ+ rights. The country scores just 15 out of 100 on Equaldex’s Equality Index, with shockingly high opposition to same-sex marriage (92%) and “justifiability of homosexuality” (90.66%).

Indonesia does not criminalise same-sex relationships at a national level, but there are no legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. The 2008 Anti-Pornography Law is frequently used to justify crackdowns on LGBTQ+ gatherings, with authorities often accusing organisers of promoting “immoral” behaviour.

Additionally, in 2022, Indonesia passed a revised Penal Code that criminalises sex outside of marriage. Although framed as a morality law applying to all citizens, this legislation disproportionately affects LGBTQ+ people, as same-sex marriages are not recognised in Indonesia. The new law, which takes effect in 2025, could effectively criminalise any public expression of LGBTQ+ identity.