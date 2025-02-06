Indonesian police raid ‘gay sex party’ in Jakarta, leading to arrest of 56
Though homosexuality is not illegal in most of the country, three of the arrested individuals could face sentences of up to 15 years
By Dale Fox
Indonesian authorities have arrested 56 men at a private event in Jakarta which police described as a “gay sex party.”
Three of the arrested individuals, who allegedly organised the event, could face serious charges under the country’s controversial anti-pornography laws. This may result in prison sentences of up to 15 years, Reuters reported.
The arrests took place at a South Jakarta hotel on Saturday 1 February, with police later confirming that condoms and HIV medications were found at the venue.
While homosexuality is not illegal in most parts of Indonesia, including Jakarta, it remains a sensitive and often taboo subject in this predominantly Muslim nation. The country’s anti-pornography laws have been increasingly used to target LGBTQ+ individuals.
Conservative religious groups wield significant influence in Indonesian politics, and in recent years, authorities have intensified crackdowns on LGBTQ+ gatherings.
The report echoes a series of similar incidents from 2017, including a raid on a gay club (also described at the time as a “gay sex party”) and sauna.
And in 2021, two men were publicly flogged for having sex with each other, with both receiving 77 lashes, according to BBC News.
LGBTQ+ rights in Indonesia
Public opinion remains overwhelmingly against LGBTQ+ rights. The country scores just 15 out of 100 on Equaldex’s Equality Index, with shockingly high opposition to same-sex marriage (92%) and “justifiability of homosexuality” (90.66%).
Indonesia does not criminalise same-sex relationships at a national level, but there are no legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. The 2008 Anti-Pornography Law is frequently used to justify crackdowns on LGBTQ+ gatherings, with authorities often accusing organisers of promoting “immoral” behaviour.
Additionally, in 2022, Indonesia passed a revised Penal Code that criminalises sex outside of marriage. Although framed as a morality law applying to all citizens, this legislation disproportionately affects LGBTQ+ people, as same-sex marriages are not recognised in Indonesia. The new law, which takes effect in 2025, could effectively criminalise any public expression of LGBTQ+ identity.