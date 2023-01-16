Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft responds to backlash over Harry Potter game casting

Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft has addressed his role in the controversial Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy.

It was announced last week Croft would be voicing two characters in Hogwarts Legacy, a Harry Potter role-playing game.

Many are boycotting Hogwarts Legacy as a result of JK Rowling’s views on sex and gender, which have stirred controversy.

Responding to criticism surrounding his involvement in Hogwarts Legacy on Saturday (14 January) Croft affirmed his support for trans rights.

“I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with,” the 21-year-old tweeted.

“This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views,” Croft added.

I know far more now than I did 3 years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next 3. I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement.

There is no LGB without the T ❤️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) January 14, 2023

“I believe whole heartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

Croft is best known as Heartstopper’s Ben Hope, protagonist Charlie’s (Joe Locke) bully with whom he also has a private relationship. The show’s central message is all about LGBTQ+ inclusivity, which Croft addresses.

“I know far more now than I did 3 years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next 3,” Croft continued.

“I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement,” he concluded. “There is no LGB without the T”

Many people thanked Croft for clarifying his position.

Croft joins Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in distancing himself from Rowling’s views.

The Hogwarts Legacy FAQ says the game hasn’t been written by the Harry Potter author. It states it stays true to her “original vision”.

Per a tweet from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, WB Games president David Haddad shared: “While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that world to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she’s a private citizen also.”

Today during a company Q&A, Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad addressed employees' questions surrounding the recent announcement of Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter author JK Rowling's anti-trans comments. His comments, per video clip sent to me this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/cbYZ0JT9c0 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 30, 2020

“I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree she has the right to hold her opinions,” Haddad added.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on 10 February for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Meanwhile, Croft will be among the Heartstopper making his return for season two.

In December Heartstopper creator, Alice Oseman, confirmed the sophomore season had wrapped production. This means we can expect it on our screens before too long.

Heartstopper season one is streaming in Netflix.