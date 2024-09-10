Gok Wan launches appeal after assistant involved in alleged ‘horrific’ homophobic attack

Broadcaster Gok Wan has launched an appeal for information, after his assistant was involved in an alleged homophobic attack which left him needing hospital treatment.

Writing on Instagram today (10 September), the DJ and TV personality said that his assistant Chris Smith was attacked at a party in London on 24 August, which “resulted in him attending A&E for an x-ray for a suspected orbital fracture, and stitches”.

“On 24th August at the Isolation Nation party in Alexandra Palace, one of our family was the victim of a horrific hate crime,” Gok wrote. “This unprovoked attack happened to be on my Executive Assistant, Chris.”

He added: “The Police, after taking a statement from Chris, have deemed this a hate crime motivated by bias against a person’s sexual orientation.”

Gok continued: “We have held off sharing this because until now, Chris has been waiting for a crime reference number from the Metropolitan Police and for their investigations to get under way. The police are already speaking to one witness, and have full access to all the CCTV at the venue.”

“Our event was meant to be a joyous celebration, and while this dark moment has cast a shadow, we will not be deterred in our mission to promote unity and love” – Isolation Nation organisers

Isolation Nation is a music event based on Gok’s online Covid lockdown DJ kitchen parties, described by organisers as having “a focus on inclusivity and family-friendly entertainment … in a positive and supportive environment.”

In a statement shared with Attitude, an Isolation Nation spokesperson said: “We extend our well wishes to Chris who was the victim of this incident, and we stand with him in solidarity.

“Our event was meant to be a joyous celebration, and while this dark moment has cast a shadow, we will not be deterred in our mission to promote unity and love.



“We appreciate the overwhelming support from our community and ask for your continued help in ensuring that Isolation Nation remains a beacon of inclusivity. Together, we can turn this moment of pain into a movement for positive change.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number: 7729/24/August/2024. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crimestoppers.

