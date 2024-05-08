George Galloway angrily ends interview over question about his view that gay relationships aren’t ‘normal’ 

George Galloway abruptly ended an LBC broadcast interview when asked about his recent comments that gay relationships aren’t “normal.”

The MP for Rochdale caused controversy last week after remarking in another interview, this one with Novara Media, that same-sex relationships aren’t “equal” to mixed-sex ones.

The politician also told Novara that he doesn’t believe in LGBTQ-inclusive education because he doesn’t want his children “prematurely sexualised.”

“I don’t want them taught that some things are normal when their parents don’t believe that they’re normal,” he said at the time. He furthermore added: “I don’t want my children to be taught that these things are equal, because I don’t believe them to be equal.”

“Gender bending agenda” – George Galloway

Asked about the furore on LBC this week, Galloway said: “This is a clip of a clip. It’s an edited clip of an edited clip.”

He then added: “You clipped out the part about the 97 genders [and] gender-being agenda.” (Speaking to Novara last week, Galloway also said: “If my children are taught, whatever the current vogue number is, 76, or 97, whatever the number, of purported genders that exist, I don’t want my children taught that.”)

The Workers Party of Britain leader then complained the radio station was “ambushing” him, adding: “Listen to the whole thing tonight.”

Before hanging up the phone, the 69-year-old added: “More fool me thinking that your request that I come on and talk about the elections was genuine.”

To read Galloway’s comments to Novara Media in full – including that “the human race would no longer exist if it [same-sex relationships] was normal” – click here.

“Revolution in the streets”

According to research cited by Stonewall, ‘most of the British public think it’s right for teachers at primary school to talk positively about different families, including LGBTQ+ families.’

Last year, in an interview with Attitude, Oscar-winning actor and Stonewall co-founder Sir Ian McKellen said he feared a return of Section 28, the Thatcher-era policy banning discussion of homosexuality in schools and other local authorities.

“I hope it’s too late now, and that schools have reversed and follow the law. And do not discriminate on the grounds of sexuality,” he said. “That’s the law of the land. But I suppose that law could be tweaked. And that would be dreadful.”

He went on: “I think governments who will now try to change things, put things in reverse will find it very difficult. I think there would be revolution in the streets, frankly.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for sex education charity Sexpression UK recently warned of a “scary” return to Section 28.

Daniel Harding told Attitude: “It’s quite scary. People need to access this information and the fact that we could go backward especially where this information is protecting people. We talk about consent, we talk about sexual health, and if it’s restricted then you’re affecting people’s lives in a way that could endanger them.”