Gay referee Ryan Atkin to football clubs: ‘Protect your club, protect your players, protect your image’

Football referee Ryan Atkin is calling on clubs across the UK to take a firmer stance against homophobia and racism, urging the sport to “drive the hate out” once and for all.

Atkin, from Plymouth, made history in August 2017 when he became the first out gay referee in England’s professional football leagues.

Speaking on the latest episode of the LGBT Sport Podcast (9 July), Atkin reflected on his experience of coming out in the world of football and issued a powerful challenge to the game’s institutions: take responsibility.

“People shouldn’t be able to hide anymore”

“Football must take positive steps and it must take it now to drive the hate out,” Atkin said.

“So many football clubs have top of the range security so people shouldn’t be able to hide anymore.

“Just because you’re a paying member of public attending a football game, it doesn’t give you the right to abuse other people.”

“Protect your club, protect your players, protect your image”

Atkin responded to a question about discrimination: “Is homophobia or racism taken seriously? It says it is — but actually, what are the consequences?” he asked.

“Football must do more. It has to take a hard line on it… Protect your club, protect your players, protect your image — that, for me, is really key.”

He has officiated matches across both the English Football League and National League, and has since become a prominent voice for inclusion in sport.

“You want to be judged on your profession or your sport, not your sexuality. I’m a referee who happens to be gay.”

Atkin’s comments come at a time when the spotlight is increasingly on football’s commitment to inclusion — most recently the Football Association updated heir policy on transgender male players.