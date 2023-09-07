Garrett Clayton celebrates 12th anniversary with Blake Knight in adorable post

Garrett Clayton has celebrated his 12th anniversary with his partner, Blake Knight, in an adorable Instagram post.

The actor, known for his roles in King Cobra and on the Disney Channel, married Knight two years ago to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

On Tuesday (5 September) Garrett posted a reel on Instagram showing a montage of clips from their nuptials set to ABBA’s ‘Super Trouper’.

In the caption, he wrote: “Happy anniversary @hrhblakeknight !!! 12 years ago we met and two years ago today we got married. I love you, my darling.”

He also recounted that he had always dreamed of meeting someone like his great-grandparents did.

“They met when they were 17 and lived their lives together till they were 80. I didn’t expect that when we met when I was 19, you 23, that it would happen.”

Garrett continued writing that “I’ve been grateful for you ever since,” and that “you make my life feel so full in every way.”

Finally, he closed with: “I’ll always feel like the waiter who met the handsome assistant, chasing our dreams together. I love you and happy anniversary.”

People have since filled the comments with congratulations and love for the couple.

Posting on his own Instagram, Blake shared images of the two and said, “We’ve had plenty of losses, and plenty of wins.

“Either way, I love that we’re able to be each others’ source of strength and support, no matter the odds.

“To many more years of sharing chores, puppies, and French fries; of arguing over wallpaper samples; of experiencing new places together; of creating together; and of coming home to each other.

“I love you, always.”

Garrett came out in 2018 with a moving Instagram post that also announced his relationship with Knight.

He recently released the track ‘Barbie Boys’.