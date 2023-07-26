Garrett Clayton’s ‘Barbie Boys’ music video is a Barbie-esque Malibu dream

American actor and singer Garrett Clayton nods to Britney and Barbie in his new neon music video.

For the track ‘Barbie Boys’ the King Cobra and Hairspray Live! actor give pop culture nods in the camp video.

Garratt dons blue sunglasses in a bright pink convertible between dance sequences with extravagant costumers.

“Gettin’ down with the Barbie boys/Getting’ down with the party boys,” the 32-year-old sings, voice crooning.

Directed by Agustin Seco there are a plethora of nods to Barbie, Ken and even Britney.

Garrett dances on a white pier, referencing ‘Sometimes’ by Britney Spears which was shot at Malibu.

He also pays homage to Olivia Newton-John’s iconic ‘Physical’ with ’80s workout spandex attire.

From getting drenched while washing down the convertible to innocently sucking on a lollipop, the music video is a queer extravaganza.

“I’ve got a dream house famous for all its joys”

“Here’s what we’re gonna do / take this pink corset up to Malibu / I’ve got a dream house famous for all its joys / keep it up all night,” he also sings.

Garrett came out in 2018 with a moving Instagram post that addressed his role in comedy-drama REACH.

He also announced he has been in a relationship with writer Blake Knight.

“I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school,” he began.

“On top of it all – myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems.”