Lesbian feminist icon Fran Lebowitz defends trans rights, saying they affect ‘no one’ but those involved: ‘Why do you care?’

Influential American author Fran Lebowitz has offered an illuminating take on trans rights in her latest interview.

The Metropolitan Life writer discussed the matter while speaking to the The Independent in a piece published on Sunday.

Lebowitz, who is a lesbian, is known for her associations with famous figures of the 70s and 80s, including the late trans actress Candy Darling, who was a muse of Andy Warhol.

“I don’t know why it’s such a big thing” – Fran Lebowitz

Criticising how discourse around trans rights is “driving politics”, the 73-year-old told the publication: “Actually, I don’t know why it’s such a big thing. Because really it affects such a small number of people.”

Lebowitz went on: “It’s not a dangerous thing. I care if people walk around with guns. But otherwise, do whatever you want. Tell me what to call you, I’ll call you that … if you’re not hurting other people I don’t understand [what it’s all about]. Again, it’s very extreme.”

“This is affecting really no one except the people involved,” the feminist icon continued. “So why do you care? You know, it’d be much better if you pay attention to the unfair tax structure. Pay attention to that. Pay attention to the illegal polluting and all the kinds of stuff that people get away with, that really affects everybody.”

Lebowitz rose to prominence as a columnist for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine in 1971. She is also known for appearing in seminal queer documentary Paris Is Burning in 1990.

Image: Wikimedia Commons/Christopher Macsurak