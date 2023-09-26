Everton releases limited edition rainbow shirt to ‘celebrate that our sport is for everyone’

Everton FC has unveiled a new rainbow striped shirt to champion equality in football.

Released today (26 September), the limited edition hummel shirt features a vibrant rainbow-inspired design on both sides.

It keeps the team’s sponsor Stake.com in the centre of the jersey, with a transparent version of the Everton crest.

A donation from each sale made will go towards supporting the Club and its charity – Everton in the Community’s – inclusion work.

“In the world of sports, we’re all equal, regardless of our backgrounds, gender, or beliefs”

EITC deliver projects in and around Merseyside. These focus on areas including disability, youth engagement, social isolation, as well as celebrating cultural diversity and the LGBT+ community.

Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of hummel, said: “This jersey is more than just a piece of sportswear; it’s a symbol of our enduring commitment to equality and unity.

Liam Burbridge of Everton Amputee Football Team (Image: Everton FC)

“Equality is a cornerstone of our brand’s ethos, and we are immensely proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with seven of our prominent football clubs to promote this important agenda.

“In the world of sports, we’re all equal, regardless of our backgrounds, gender, or beliefs. It is not only acceptable but also commendable to embrace our differences and be true to ourselves.

“We are proud to support this campaign”

He went on to add: “Through our equality jersey, we aim to unite coaches, players, and fans from different clubs, spotlighting this essential value and sparking positive change in our sports community and beyond.”

Richard Kenyon, Chief Commercial and Communications Officer at Everton, said: “We are proud to support this campaign and to help hummel celebrate 100 years of their brand and what is very much a shared value of championing equality and inclusion across our game and wider society.

“We want this shirt to raise awareness of all aspects of equality, diversity and inclusion and to celebrate that our sport is for everyone. We also intend to highlight the work we are doing to ensure anyone engaging with Everton or Everton in the Community feels respected, celebrated, empowered for who they are, and that they belong.”

Supporters of the club were largely in support of the project. One shared in the comments: “Really brilliant from Everton and Hummel.”

A fan added: “Great initiative! Equality in football is crucial, and I’m glad to see organizations like working towards inclusion for all.

Another said: “Love it. It’s given me a migraine looking at it but I love it,” with someone else agreeing: “It’s certainly bold! Great initiative.”

Fans can buy the shirt at Everton One or Everton Two stores from Friday, 29 September, or online here.