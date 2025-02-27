Drag Race star Shangela denies new sexual assault allegations

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela has denied fresh allegations of sexual assault, after adult film actor Eric Poff filed a lawsuit against the performer, whose real name is Darius ‘DJ’ Pierce.

On 24 February 2025, Poff, also known by his stage name Dakota Payne, filed a lawsuit in the New York County Supreme Court alleging that Pierce sexually assaulted him in October 2017 during the production of Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate in Manhattan, OUT reported.

According to the lawsuit, Poff claims that after consuming “one or two drinks” with Pierce at a bar, he lost consciousness and later awoke in a hotel room, where he alleges he was being sexually assaulted by an unknown man while Pierce observed.

Poff further asserts that Pierce then proceeded to assault him. Due to his semi-conscious state, Poff contends he was unable to consent to any sexual activity. He is seeking a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages, as well as coverage for legal fees.

“Here comes some BS” – Shangela/DJ Pierce on Instagram

In response to these allegations, Pierce addressed the matter on his Instagram account on 25 February, describing the accusations as “BS.”

“Hi y’all. I started off my week super grateful for life, texted with my mom, repacked my drag bag, and just been minding my own lil gay business. Then here comes some BS,” the performer wrote, adding: “Being falsely accused in the most heinous ways is very difficult to endure …”

He added: “Even though NONE of these false claims have ever prevailed against me … my career, my character and even my family have suffered. I appreciate all y’all who see through this type of mess …”

This lawsuit follows a previous case in May 2023, where former production assistant Daniel McGarrigle accused Pierce of sexual assault during their time on HBO’s We’re Here. Pierce denied those allegations, and the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in March 2024 after a settlement was reached in February 2024.

Subsequently, in March 2024, Rolling Stone reported that five individuals claimed Pierce had sexually assaulted them or attempted to engage in non-consensual sexual activities between 2012 and 2018. Pierce’s attorney refuted these claims, describing them as “false and unsupported by any evidence or reliable witness testimony.”

Pierce’s legal team has not issued an official statement regarding the latest lawsuit as of time of publication.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, support is available. In the UK, contact Rape Crisis England & Wales at 0808 802 9999 or visit their website. In the US, reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.