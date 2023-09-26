Donatella Versace criticises Italy’s anti-LGBTQ laws

Donatella Versace has come out swinging in defence of LGBTQ rights and against Italy’s anti-LGBTQ laws in a recent speech.

As she collected the Humanitarian Award for Equity and Inclusivity at the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week, Donatella gave an effusive revoking of the government’s position.

In March 2023 a memo was circulated calling for a halt in the registering same-sex couples as legitimate parents. Only biological parents should be recognised instead. In July, it was reported that three children born to lesbian mothers had their birth certificates altered.

“Our government is trying to take away people’s rights to live as they wish, they are restricting our freedoms,” said Versace on Sunday (24 September) as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The freedom to walk down the street with our heads held high and without fear, regardless of identity. The freedom to build a family and live as one wishes, the freedom to love whom one wishes. We all have to fight for freedom.”

Donatella called on the crowd to act, reminding everyone that rights have to be continuously defended.

“At a time when transgender people still suffer terrible violence, at a time when children of same-sex couples are not considered their children, at a time when minority voices are being attacked by new laws. At this time, we still have a lot to do.”

“If we were all more welcoming and understanding of one another, what an extraordinary world it would be”

The sister of Gianni Versace also opened up about when her brother came out to her at the age of 11.

“For me, that didn’t change anything,” she said. “I loved him and didn’t care who he loved. His love and encouragement made me who I am.”

Described as a “queer icon” by Italian pop star Marco Mengoni who presented her with the award, Donatella said it was something she was proud to be.

“I fight for freedom, equity, and inclusiveness every day. I built my chosen family with unconditional love. My friends and my team are not defined by race, religion, age, gender or sexual orientation, but by creativity, openness, joy, and kindness — values that matter.

“If we were all more welcoming and understanding of one another, what an extraordinary world it would be.”

Reports indicate Donatella’s speech was met with multiple rounds of thunderous applause. We wholeheartedly join them in applauding her.

Italy introduced a civil unions law for same-sex couples in 2016. However, IVF for same-sex couples is illegal.

In a 2023 poll, 74% of people said Italy was a “good place” for gay men and lesbians, as per Equaldex. 64% of respondents support same-sex adoption and 70% supported trans teens getting gender-affirming care.