NFL’s Carl Nassib posts loving birthday tribute to partner Søren Dahl: ‘Best boyfriend I could dream of’

NFL star Carl Nassib has paid an adorable tribute to his partner, the Olympic swimmer, Søren Dahl.

The pair were confirmed to be dating in January after the pair posted pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (17 July) the NFL linebacker, 30, wrote: “Happy birthday to the best boyfriend I could dream of. Thanks for laughing at my jokes. Jeg elsker dig så meget.”

The last part translates to mean “I love you so much” in Danish. Dahl, 30, is from Denmark. Nassib’s post led with an image from Dahls’ 30th birthday (15 July). It also included images of the pair together and with family.

Among those celebrating and wishing the pair well in the comments was former NFL player and The Bachelor star Colton Underwood. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz, as well as Olympian Adam Rippon also sent their love.

In June 2021 Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. It was a decision he would later admit he “agonised” over.

He told Good Morning America: “When people come out, they’re coming out of the closet because they’re afraid. They have fear that they’re gonna have negative impact on their life, on their relationships, on their job.”

Nassib added: “I just hoped that one day we don’t have those fears – that’s the society I hope for one day. And I hope I can be a positive push in that direction.”

Nassib signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 after previously playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dahl competed in the 4×200-metre freestyle relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He has also competed for North Carolina State in the National Collegiate Athletics Association 4×100 free and 4×200 free relays.