Ace people left feeling ‘broken’ and ‘crazy’ by healthcare providers, says new report

A new report looking into the experiences of asexual people in the UK has revealed some disturbing findings. Among these is that people have been made to feel like they are “broken” or “crazy.”

The Stonewall x Yasmin Benoit Ace Project was released publicly on Friday (27 October) and for the first time details the experiences of Ace people in areas such as healthcare, education, and the workplace.

Early on in the report, it is noted that the focus is on asexuality, where someone feels little to no sexual attraction. Aromatic refers to someone who feels little to no romantic attraction. There are also other terms the report goes into detail on.

In the chapter discussing healthcare experiences, one person told the report that “It felt like I was something broken that she was trying to fix.” This came with figures that 41.8% of people responding to the 2019 Ace Community Survey experienced poor mental health, namely anxiety and depression.

One person was told by a counsellor that being asexual may be a “trauma response” and was recommended to use dating apps.

The report also details instances of healthcare providers failing to show even a basic understanding of the asexual identity.

Another asexual person told the report’s writers: “When a mental health professional is telling you that it’s because of problems you’ve had in the past, someone that you trust to know what they’re talking about, of course you think you should be brave and force yourself to do things you’re not comfortable with. It’s really bad.”

In reproductive health, one asexual respondent details a horrendous experience where she was essentially forced by a doctor to go to a psychosexual therapist who thankfully understood the asexual identity.

The report then notes: “She has a note on her medical records saying that her asexuality should not be treated as a problem.” However, extensive waiting times meant the woman in question has “extensive muscular damage to her pelvis” as a result. The report then quotes: “To have someone basically say to you, none of this is real, the stuff you experience every day, the way you experience the world isn’t real, you’re crazy, is really horrible.”

