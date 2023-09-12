Andorra PM Xavier Espot Zamora comes out as gay

The Prime Minister of Andorra, Xavier Espot Zamora, has come out as gay.

Zamora, 43, spoke about his sexuality in an interview on Monday (11 September) with Radio and Television of Andorra.

“I’m gay. I’ve never hid it,” he said. “Now, if I’m not asked, I don’t have to say it either, in the sense that it doesn’t define the entirety of who I am and even less of my personal politics.

“But at the same time, I think it shouldn’t be a problem to express it.”

Zamora continued: “And if this helps many children, young people or teenagers, who are going through a difficult time, see that in the end, regardless of their condition or sexual orientation, in this country, you can prosper and reach the highest magistracy, then I am happy to express it.”

A former judge, Zamora has previously served as minister for justice. He became the Prime Minister of the European country in 2019.

Xavier Espot Zamora (Image: WikiCommons)

Homosexuality is legal in Andorra and gay marriage was made legal in July 2022 and took effect earlier this year. Civil unions have existed since 2014.

In the 2023 Rainbow Map of IGLA Europe Andorra placed 24th out of 49 countries.

Also in 2022, Andorra’s government passed a law meaning trans people can change their name and gender marker. However, this is not by self-identification.

The Law of the Person and Family states people should be living in their preferred gender identity for two years and show evidence and testimony.

According to EqualDex ‘conversion therapy’ has not yet been banned.