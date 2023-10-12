Alan Carr says UK has ‘taken a step back’ in LGBTQ+ support: ‘There’s a lot of punching down’

Alan Carr has said it sometimes feels like the UK has “taken a step back” in terms of its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The comedian and beloved TV star, 47, hosted this year’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, alongside Amanda Holden, 52.

The pair gave the crowd a raucous night of fun and heart on stage, but caught up with Attitude before the awards kicked off last night (11 October).

Alan shared with us why he feels it’s so important to continue to celebrate the whole of the LGBTQ+ community at events such as this.

“This year we’ve made progress and also we haven’t as well” – Alan Carr

He explained: “Oh my God. This year we’ve made progress and also we haven’t as well, like in Uganda and all that sort of thing.

“Sometimes it feels like we’ve taken a step back. It’s important to just have a celebration, everyone come together, we are a family.”

As Amanda joined the conversation, he added: “And with our allies as well.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge weighed in: “It’s about love and inclusion tonight, and celebrating all of that tonight, it’s going to be a fantastic night.



“Like Alan said, there’s been so much progress, and there’s been so many steps back, you need all the support you can get.

“I feel a big part of the family, so I feel honoured to be here,” Amanda shared.

In recent weeks, Tory government figures have been criticised for continued attacks towards the trans community.

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t.”

“A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense,” he added, to yet more noise from Tories in attendance.

Alan went on to add: “There’s a lot of punching down going on right now, so I think we all need to come together and be a force to be reckoned with.

“You can’t push us around.”

