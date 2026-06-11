Why Avani Palazzo Moscova could be the best Milan hotel for Milano Pride weekend

Every June, more than 350,000 people descend on Milan for one of Europe’s great Pride parades – MIlano Pride. With a procession that runs from the Central Station area through the heart of the city to the Arco della Pace, it’s a spectacular thing to be part of – and where you’re staying shapes a lot of that.

Avani Palazzo Moscova, a neoclassical palazzo in the Porta Nuova district that was once Milan’s first railway station, has become the go-to base for people who want their Pride weekend to run seamlessly from check-in to last orders.

Avani Palazzo Moscova works with local LGBTQ+ creatives, performers, and organisations each year rather than simply decorating for the season. The result is a programme that gives a real platform to diverse voices and feels rooted in Milan’s community.

During Milano Pride 2026, Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan reaffirms its commitment to the values of diversity, inclusion and self-expression, strengthening its position as a key hospitality destinations for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Located in the vibrant Porta Garibaldi – Porta Nuova district, the hotel enjoys a privileged position at the heart of the city’s Pride celebration. As the parade moves from the Central Station area towards Arco della Pace, passing through landmarks such as Via Melchiorre Gioia and Piazza XXV Aprile, guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmosphere, energy and sense of community that define one of Milan’s most significant cultural and social events.

Blending contemporary style and cosmopolitan vibe, Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan offers travellers a unique way to experience Pride, combining modern hospitality with direct access to the celebration and the dynamic spirit of the city.

Location and rooms

Garibaldi Station is a short walk from the hotel’s front door, putting you on the parade route in minutes. The rest of the day – and the night – unfolds from there, whether that means heading back to the rooftop between floats or not leaving the terrace at all…

Avani Palazzo Moscova’s balcony terrace (Image: Provided)

The building was Milan’s first railway station, and the neoclassical facade still carries that sense of occasion. Inside, the 65 rooms and suites combine minimalist design with MIlanese, character.

Room types range from singles designed for solo travellers through to doubles, junior suites with mezzanine living areas, and a one-bedroom suite with an open-plan living space – some split across two levels, which gives the more spacious options a genuinely different feel from a standard hotel room. All come with rain showers, flat-screen TVs, coffee machines, and minibars.

A suite at the Avani Palazzo Moscova in Milan (Image: Provided)

Facilities

Beyond the rooms, the facilities cover more ground than the building’s boutique scale might suggest. There’s a spa with a sauna, hammam, and hot tub, a fitness centre, and the Franco Bloisi restaurant serving Italian cuisine. The terrace – the focal point of the Pride weekend programming – runs alongside, with views across Viale Monte Grappa.

Milano Pride party

The hotel’s annual Pride signature evening is the centrepiece of the weekend. Renowned DJs and live performers play through the night, with lineups that take the music seriously. The rooftop and outdoor spaces fill after dark with a crowd that spans international visitors, Milan locals, and LGBTQ+ creatives who treat the hotel as their weekend headquarters. It’s basically party HQ .

Food and drinks

The hotel’s on-site Franco Bloisi restaurant (Image: Provided)

The hotel’s team creates Pride-specific cocktails each year, inventive in flavour and theatrical to look at, while bartenders work the room as much as they work the bar. Alongside them, a menu of refined small bites and Italian-inspired dishes keeps the night going without anyone having to leave the building in search of something to eat. The Franco Bloisi restaurant is also on site for anyone who wants a full dinner before the evening kicks off.

Milan Pride runs in late June. To book your stay, visit the Avani Palazzo Moscova website.