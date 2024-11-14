Warner Bros. Discovery’s Eduardo Teixeia on diversity and inclusion in the workplace

“I see inclusivity being taken seriously in Warner Bros. Discovery, especially for the LGBTQ+ community, as entertainment breathes queer culture,” says Eduardo Teixeia, as he shares his journey from growing up in Guarulhos to the esteemed position of Director of Creative Brand Solutions at Warner Bros. Discovery – one characterised by a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Speaking to myGwork, Eduardo discusses the impact of education and sharing stories on the lives of many.

As the youngest of two boys in a close-knit family, Eduardo displayed an early appreciation for creative pursuits, finding joy in music, dance, and drawing. His childhood – based in Guarulhos, Brazil – was filled with playful indulgences in pop culture that other boys his age seemed uninterested in. Eduardo remarks that this led to feelings of isolation.

“When I was six, I told my parents I wanted a Barbie doll for Christmas. Instead, they gave me a Ken. A few months later, my godmother made my wish come true and it was a very happy moment of my life. However, when I started to realise who I was and that those like me were not allowed to express themselves freely, I became a shy and depressed kid.”

As Eduardo grew into adolescence and became aware of his sexual identity, he quickly learned that the freedom to live authentically would be stifled by society. He struggled with anxiety and depression, something that would take many years to be diagnosed. Despite these hurdles, positive friendships bloomed during his teenage years, allowing Eduardo to connect with like-minded peers who shared his experiences and interests. This would ultimately pave the way for his self-acceptance.

“I believe that by sharing our stories, we can create a more accepting world” points out Eduardo (Image: Provided)

Eduardo’s professional career began in marketing, taking on an internship at the Chemists Union in Guarulhos. Here, he oversaw social projects aimed at supporting workers and their families — a foundational experience that built upon his passion for community engagement. Eduardo would later land a position at Discovery Networks as an operations assistant in advertising sales, accelerating his entry into the corporate world. His keen understanding of the industry propelled him to his current role as the director of Creative Brand Solutions at Warner Bros. Discovery.

At Warner Bros. Discovery, a pivotal chapter in Eduardo’s life unfolded, as he had the opportunity to explore and embrace his identity as a publicly gay man. Despite the challenges faced while growing up, work became Eduardo’s sanctuary for self-discovery. He describes this as the most important phase of his coming out process.

Eduardo found the presence of employee resource groups in the workplace perplexing initially, explaining, “I remember I used to read news and articles about employee resource groups at the company’s portal and did not understand a word — why were they discussing LGBTQ+ people at the workplace?” However, after education on the topic and seeing the hard work completed within these ERGs, his perspective changed significantly. “Now, 12 years later, I completely understand why they started it back then,” he proudly acknowledges, noting the ongoing need to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Society seems to be moving backwards in every single way” observes Eduardo (Image: Provided)

As Director of Creative Brand Solutions, Eduardo champions safe spaces within the company through initiatives spearheaded by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team. “Ever since the first days of the new company, we could feel DEI was front and center in the strategy of the business,”. He insists on creating safe and supportive environments within the workplace, reflecting his belief that inclusivity is not merely a mission statement; it is a fundamental right.

“I see inclusivity being taken seriously in the company, especially for the LGBTQ+ community, as entertainment breathes queer culture.”

Reflecting on the changes witnessed throughout his years at Warner Bros. Discovery, Eduardo notes a positive evolution in attitudes toward diversity and inclusion. This transformation is poignant for Eduardo, who recalls the early struggles of the LGBTQ+ community in gaining visibility and understanding. “I do not get why we still have to fight so much for rights,” he admits, expressing frustration with the societal barriers that persist despite growing acceptance.

When asked to envision the future for workplace equality, Eduardo speaks passionately about advancing inclusion for diverse gender identities both in the workplace and society at large. “I would love to see non-binary and transgender people being seen, given opportunities, and thriving.” He also reflects on the broader challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in recent years. “Society seems to be moving backwards in every single way. Going back to basics and understanding we are all human beings seems to be impossible these days.”

As he continues his impactful work at Warner Bros. Discovery, Eduardo remains committed to creating inclusive environments for all employees, regardless of background and identity. While acknowledging that challenges remain, Eduardo’s heart is set on change, and he firmly believes that his vision for a society that values every individual can and will be achieved. “I believe that by sharing our stories, we can create a more accepting world,” he says.

Warner Bros. Discovery is a proud partner of myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about LGBTQ+-friendly job opportunities at Warner Bros. Discovery.