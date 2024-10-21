Virgin Voyages CEO on inclusivity, sustainability, and redefining cruising

Virgin Voyages has made a name for itself by breaking away from the traditional cruise model, offering an innovative and inclusive approach to seafaring. As part of the wider Virgin brand, the cruise line combines luxury, sustainability, and a sense of personal freedom that appeals to a diverse range of travellers. Under the leadership of CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages continues to push the boundaries of what a cruise can offer.

Attitude spoke with Saverimuttu aboard Resilient Lady during one of Virgin’s Celebration Voyages. We sat down in Sip, the ship’s sleek champagne lounge, where the CEO shared how Virgin Voyages is shaping a new era of cruising, centred on inclusivity, sustainability, and creating unforgettable celebrations at sea.

“Not anti-cruise, just a Virgin twist”

Virgin Voyages was designed to offer a fresh perspective on cruising without rejecting the traditional elements that make it enjoyable. “This brand is definitely not an anti-cruise brand,” Saverimuttu explained. “We offer all the best parts of a cruise but with a Virgin twist.” One of the key differences is the dining experience. Unlike conventional cruises, Virgin Voyages features smaller, more intimate restaurants, where every dish is made to order. “Our biggest restaurant only seats 200 people, and we don’t do mass-produced food,” he said, underscoring the focus on quality and personalisation.

This approach appeals to both experienced cruisers and first-time Sailors (what the company calls its passengers), offering a new take on classic cruise traditions without losing the essence of what makes cruising enjoyable.

A space for self-expression

Nirmal Saverimuttu [centre] (Image: Virgin Voyages)

A defining feature of Virgin Voyages is its commitment to inclusivity. “We wanted to create a great experience where people could be themselves,” Saverimuttu said. This ethos starts with the crew, who are encouraged to express their individuality, and extends to the Sailors. “People come up to me on these voyages and say, ‘I feel like I can be myself on Virgin Voyages,’” he shared, adding that this environment fosters a sense of freedom that is especially appealing to LGBTQ+ travellers.

Saverimuttu explained that this inclusivity also transcends age and identity, with passengers ranging from 30 to 70 years old, all feeling comfortable and accepted on board. “Everyone feels free to be themselves, whether they’re LGBTQ+ or not.”

Commitment to sustainability

Virgin Voyages has also made sustainability a cornerstone of its operations. “We don’t have any single-use plastic water bottles on board,” Saverimuttu said. Instead, the ship offers still and sparkling water throughout, which not only reduces environmental impact but also enhances the Sailor experience by removing additional costs. “It’s a win for the customer and a win for the planet.”

The brand has further invested in cutting-edge technology, such as the Climeon system, which converts waste heat from the engines into energy, lowering the ship’s carbon footprint. While acknowledging that there is always more to do, Saverimuttu emphasised that sustainability remains a key priority for Virgin Voyages moving forward.

Weddings at sea with Sir Richard Branson

You can now get married on board a Virgin Voyages cruise ship (Image: Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages has established itself as the go-to brand for celebrating life’s biggest moments, from birthdays and anniversaries to weddings. During the same Resilient Lady voyage Attitude was on, Sir Richard Branson himself officiated the weddings of three couples. One of the couples, Virgin Voyages crew members Alejandra and Matias, met on board. The ceremonies were part of the brand’s recent announcement of its weddings programme, which is set to launch in April 2025.

Saverimuttu is especially excited about the potential of the programme, which is expected to attract a diverse range of couples, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community. “We’re the brand for celebrations,” he said, and the weddings initiative will offer Sailors the chance to tie the knot or renew their vows in spectacular settings at sea.

Attitude sailed from Portsmouth to Bruges and Amsterdam. See the Virgin Voyages website to check out all routes and pricing.