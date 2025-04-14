Virgin Atlantic’s ‘A Rainbow in the Clouds’ campaign flies in the face of DEI oppression

While some global companies roll back on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Virgin Atlantic is making its stance clear with a powerful new campaign titled A Rainbow in the Clouds.

Set to a rare archival recording of Maya Angelou’s poem Be a Rainbow in the Clouds, the advert pairs the late writer and civil rights activist’s words with striking visuals of the airline’s destinations. The message is clear: embracing difference is at the heart of the Virgin Atlantic ethos.

While many American and international companies are scrapping DEI practices, Virgin Atlantic is standing firmly by its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The ad also encourages travellers to get out there and connect with people of different cultures.

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s executive vice president, expressed his pride in the campaign, “shining a spotlight on the energy, passion, and individuality that make Virgin Atlantic one-of-a-kind.”

Juha Jarvinen speaking at the Attitude Awards 2024 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

He added: “From our incredible crew to our loyal customers, we’re redefining what it means to fly – it’s not just about getting from point A to point B, it’s about creating experiences that soar.”

Past Virgin Atlantic campaigns have included the Michelle Visage-fronted uniform policy change, which allowed staff to wear that matched their true identity.

And the ‘See the World Differently’ campaign put diversity and individuality at the heart of the Virgin Atlantic advert, which champions the LGBTQ+ community, among others.