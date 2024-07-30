New research reveals the best countries for LGBTQ+ expats

The lure of being a digital nomad in a foreign land or being sponsored by a company to live abroad is very tempting, but where will LGBTQ+ expats feel most welcomed?

William Russell, an international health insurance provider, has published new research identifying the top countries that are promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity. The 30 countries were chosen because they are generally considered to be LGBTQ+-friendly according to a third-party survey conducted in 2023.

The countries included in the research were Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Taking data from sources including the World Justice Project, Global Peace Index, and ILGA World Database, researchers analysed various factors such as the number of LGBTQ+ events, safety and discrimination scores, as well as parental and medical rights.

The top-scoring country was the Netherlands. Australia, Spain, Belgium and Sweden filled out the top five. Meanwhile, the lowest-ranked country was Turkey followed by Poland, South Korea, Peru, and Singapore.

Digging into the research there is plenty of interesting data beyond the broad brush of “best” country to move to as an expat. For example, Brazil has the largest proportion of its population that identifies as LGBTQ+ at 15%. This is followed by Spain (14%), Switzerland (13%), Netherlands (12%) and the UK (12%)

The top five countries where LGBTQ+ people experience the least amount of discrimination are Singapore, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. It’s interesting to see Singapore and Japan top the list, despite lacking certain medical rights and marriage equality.

The United States came top for the highest number of LGBTQ+ events with 273, more than double Canada in the second spot with 118 events. The UK came third with 71 events followed by Germany (70) and Australia (27).

William Cooper, the marketing director at William Russell, explains why the research is so important for expats. “Unfortunately, not all countries around the world are accepting of the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “This can make things more difficult for some individuals when deciding which country to relocate to. It’s important that all expats, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, have a fulfilling experience when moving abroad. Therefore, thorough research is essential before deciding on a new country to call home.”