Florida Keys & Key West: The ideal destinations for LGBTQ+ travellers

If you’re looking for the best destinations for LGBTQ+ travellers, the Florida Keys and Key West have it all. From beaches and warm weather to parties and relaxation, everyone is catered for.

Here, Attitude and The Florida Keys & Key West tourism board have teamed up for this guide on the best spots in the Florida Keys for gay travel.

What’s more, we’re offering the chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods Max worth £499, as well as an exclusive discount on a Florida holiday package.

Read on to learn more about this stunning gay holiday destination, and how to enter the competition and get your exclusive discount.

Florida Keys travel guide

Stretching south from Key Largo through Islamorada, Marathon, and Big Pine Key en route to the southernmost island Key West, the Florida Keys offer a slice of the Caribbean in the continental USA. It boasts a subtropical climate, dreamy beaches, and turquoise waters. You’ll also find the only live coral reef in the continental USA, offering world-class snorkeling – with no experience necessary.

The Florida Keys offer a slice of the Caribbean in the continental USA (Image: Provided)

Every day is a party in Key West. Duval Street is party central in this mini metropolis. The world famous sunset celebration bursts into a fiesta every evening, with expectant crowds greeting the sunset before painting the town red.

After the revelry, Key West’s southern coast, with gay-friendly sandy stretches like Higgs Beach and Smathers Beach, is perfect for relaxation. Quieter spots like Islamorada and eco-tourism hub Big Pine Key offer tranquillity – you’ll adjust to ‘Keys time’ quickly.

Florida Keys’ festival scene

Key West is the hub of the Florida Keys’ festival scene. Key West Pride in June and the Fantasy Festival in October draw big crowds. Foodies love the Key Lime Festival, and Ernest Hemingway Days feature the Hemingway lookalikes competition at Sloppy Joe’s.

There are several stunning festivals to be enjoyed throughout the Florida Keys (Image: Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/H0)

Key West’s LGBTQ+ scene welcomes all. From gay-owned guest houses to drag acts and wedding venues, the island embraces ‘One Human Family’ – its official motto.

Romantic beaches and tranquil picnics

Looking for romance? Big Pine Key and Marathon have secluded beaches. Sunset sails are a tradition, and cruising Key Largo’s canals on the historic African Queen steamboat channels classic movie charm. Seaplane and helicopter tours offer unique perspectives. Conservation hotspots like the National Key Deer Refuge, Marathon’s Turtle Hospital, and the Dolphin Research Centre showcase eco-tourism.

Romance plays a key part at the Keys’ secluded beaches (Image: Provided)

For tranquillity, picnic at remote Dry Tortugas National Park, accessible by boat or seaplane, or dive into Key Largo’s John Pennenkamp Coral Reef State Park. The vast food scene includes waterfront seafood restaurants. Accommodation options range from high-end to quirky.

See the sights

Sights like Marathon’s famous Seven Mile Bridge elevate road trips in the Florida Keys to legendary status, and it’s a breeze to get here from the UK too. Miami and Fort Lauderdale to the north feature among the handy entry points, while you can also fly from Key West to multiple major US airports.

Relaxing among natural beauty is just one of many reasons to visit the Florida Keys (Image: Provided)

So, what are you waiting for? Come and discover why here in the Florida Keys & Key West we say we’re ’close to perfect… far from normal.’

Exclusive Key West holiday discount

For the next 30 days, specialist operator America As You Like It is offering Attitude readers a 10% discount on its seven-night ‘Florida West One Human Family’ self-drive tour!

The tour is usually priced from £1,805 per person. It includes flights to Miami and from Key West, accommodation and car hire for the week.

Key West is a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travellers (Image: Provided)

Want to get your exclusive Key West holiday discount? Mention the discount code ‘Attitude23’ when contacting America As You Like It, either by visiting their website or by calling 020 8742 8299.

Note: The discount code is valid until Friday 20 October, 2023.

Win a pair of Apple AirPods Max worth £499

The Florida Keys & Key West is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods Max – the perfect accompaniment while kicking back in this beautiful destination.

For your chance to win, enter below by answering the two-part question by clicking here.

Please note that the competition is only open to UK residents aged 18 years or above. The prize will be delivered to a mainland UK address only. Entries will close at 23:59 on Friday 20 October, 2023.