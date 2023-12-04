Attitude’s Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Perfect travel presents for your beloved globetrotter

Everyone loves to travel, so who wouldn’t want to get a Christmas present to help them on their next trip?

Here is a selection of travel-themed Christmas gifts curated by Attitude’s travel editor.

Carl Friedrik’s Carry-On Pro

(Image: Provided)

My luggage pet peeve is not having easy access to my tablet or laptop when travelling. That’s why Carl Friedrik’s Carry-on Pro with its front laptop compartment with additional pockets offers a little bit of joy on four silent Japanese spinner wheels.

Its hard-shell case has premium Italian leather detailing and comes in four colourways including the grey with either black, cognac, or chocolate leather, or classic black on black. The metal frame is enhanced by incorporated combination locks.

Model with Carl Friedrik Carry-On Pro (Image: Provided)

Internally, there are compression straps on both sides as well as a removable compression pad with a pocket. The company also offers a 100-day trial period and a lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit carlfriedrik.com

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Ex ear buds

(Image: Provided)

These Beoplay Ex earbuds by Bang & Olufsen are the perfect Christmas present for the traveller on the go.

For the flight, the headphones are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation to reduce distractions, and paired with the charging case, with both a wireless Qi receiver and USB-C charging, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime.

On the beach, the IP57-rated build quality makes these sound nuggets dust, sand, and sweatproof. They are even waterproof in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes.

Model wearing Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay Ex earbuds (Image: Provided)

You can also stay connected making calls as the headphones have six microphones that feature intelligent beam-forming tech that can distinguish between your voice and other sounds for a crystal-clear chat. Each earbud has touch controls, so you can skip songs, change the volume, turn active noise cancellation on and off, and manage incoming calls.

These are Bang & Olufsen, so perhaps most importantly, the actual sound quality is amazing. A 9.2mm driver in each ear brings the full bass notes out and B&O tech wizards also created an app to fine tune your buds with ease.

For more information, visit bang-olufsen.com

Loop earplugs

(Image: Provided)

Earplugs? For Christmas? Well, Loop has made some sexy earplugs that fit in the ear comfortably and don’t look like you have a wad of foam poking out of your ear canal.

The earwear can help with noise sensitivity to help manage anxiety, keep distracting noises at bay while you are sleeping, assist tasks by honing your focus, protect your eardrums at music events, or tone down the rumble of a motorcycle for you wild ones.

Model wearing Loop Experience earplugs (Image: Provided)

The Loop comes in four models:

– Quiet offers 26 dB of noise reduction and is ideal for sleep, focus, and travel.

– Experience offers 18 dB of noise reduction and is designed for music, events, and motorcycling.

– Engage offers 16 dB is aimed at those wanting help focusing during conversations.

– Switch features a slider on each earbud that toggles between three settings ranging from 17-25 dB of noise reduction.

Each pair of earplugs comes with a selection of silicon nibs so they fit your unique ear, has a protective carrying case and there are plenty of colours to pick from.

For more information, visit loopearplugs.com

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

(Image: Provided)

This pocket-sized powerhouse comes from DJI, who are famous for making consumer and professional-level camera drones. This tiny yet powerful handheld camera has a built-in gimbal, like their drones, to eradicate shuddering and give your clips a cinematic feel, while its motorised face-tracking tech follows your subject automatically for perfect framing.

The camera has an impressive 1-inch CMOS sensor, so you’ll get more detailed shots than with a smartphone, and the 2-inch rotatable touchscreen switches between horizontal and vertical with a flick of a finger.

Model using the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 (Image: Provided)

Whether you’re buying for a serious content creator or just someone who wants to give their travel Reels the respect they deserve, this foolproof device is the simplest way to convince everyone they’re the next Spielberg.

For more information, visit dji.com

Tom of Finland Toiletry Bag

(Image: Provided)

Add a little sex appeal to packing with this Tom of Finland toiletry bag. It features many of the acclaimed artists’ most popular subjects including bikers, cowboys, and sailors.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of each premium crosshatch vegan leather bag goes to the Tom of Finland Foundation.

For more information, visit gayandgadgets.com

Queer Spaces & The Pride Atlas

(Image: Provided)

For the bookworm in your life, The Pride Atlas and Queer Spaces are two publications primed for a spot under the Christmas tree.

The Pride Atlas is written by Dutch travel photographer and blogger Maartje Hensen and ten other contributors, who helped her showcase 500 queer destinations, including international festivals, bars, monuments, museums, neighbourhoods, and even a hair salon run by a barber named Scissor Daddy in Montreal.

While The Pride Atlas highlights mainstream events and venues, Queer Spaces focuses on historical sites and the underground scene. Edited by Adam Nathaniel Furman and Joshua Mardell, Queer Spaces features the work of more than 50 contributors. All offer a brief history of nearly a hundred queer venues. Among them are gay meccas like London and New York to lesser-known spaces in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Nicaragua.

Both books will help to inform your next trip while also bringing you a little queer joy this Christmas.